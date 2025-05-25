Divo Tùng Dương bridges cultures at Music Awards Japan

HÀ NỘI — Divo Tùng Dương has commanded the spotlight at the Music Awards Japan (MAJ) 2025, receiving the prestigious International Special Award while elegantly clad in Vietnamese áo dài – a powerful tribute to cultural heritage and artistic excellence.

The Music Awards Japan (MAJ) 2025 took place at the Rohm Theatre Kyoto in Kyoto Prefecture, Japan. In the International Special Award category, the organising committee presented honourary trophies, recognising not only singer Tùng Dương but also five other artists from five different countries: Seventeen (South Korea), Zhou Shen (China), Lola Amour (The Philippines), Jeff Satur (Thailand) and Salma Salsabil (Indonesia).

The International Special Award was founded by the Japan Culture and Entertainment Industry Promotion Association (CEIPA) in collaboration with major music awards from six Asian countries, aiming to celebrate songs and artists who have won the Best Song Award or its equivalent in their respective national ceremonies.

Composer and Commissioner for Cultural Affairs, Shunichi Tokura, who presented the award to Tùng Dương, emphasised that the International Special Award reflects one of the Music Awards Japan’s core missions – to elevate Asian culture, art and music onto the global stage.

“We have partnered with six Asian countries, and Music Awards Japan further recognised musicians who have won excellence awards in their respective divisions,” he said.

Tùng Dương stood as the only award-winning artist present at the ceremony to personally accept his accolade, while the five other recipients received their awards through representatives.

Speaking after his win, the Vietnamese divo couldn’t hide his pride at becoming the first Vietnamese artist to win this award, expressing that it “means a lot to me”.

“I am truly honoured to be here tonight," he said.

"It is music that has brought us together. For over 20 years of my career, I’ve been on a musical journey to share my music, culture, spirit, and ideology of music with my audiences.

"I would like to thank Music Awards japan for recognising my music. The Music Awards Japan is a significant event that connects cultures, and creativities. Today marks another new beginning of my musical journey.”

He then delighted guests with an unexpected performance, raising his voice to sing the chorus of Một Vòng Việt Nam (A Round of Việt Nam), a song composed by Đông Thiên Đức.

“Dậy với tôi nào, dạo với tôi nào/ Dạo khắp một vòng Việt Nam/ Come with me, we'll travel 'round Việt Nam” (Wake up with me, wander with me/ Let’s take a stroll through Việt Nam/ Come with me, we'll travel 'round Việt Nam)

The presence of divo Tùng Dương at this prestigious Japanese music award is not only a moment of pride for Vietnamese music but also a remarkable cultural bridge between the two nations.

The winner added: "Meeting and exchanging with renowned artists from Japan and across Asia, as well as iconic record labels like Sony Music, has been an invaluable experience.

"I’ve witnessed firsthand the meticulous, sophisticated and deeply distinctive approach the Japanese take in organising such events.”

He also said that receiving the award was a powerful source of motivation, encouraging him to refine his music and produce higher-quality works for Vietnamese audiences.

The MAJ was established in 2024 with the goal of strengthening Japan's music industry and expanding its reach to a global audience.

The awards feature more than 60 categories, with winners selected by both the Arts Council and the public. The Arts Council comprises over 5,000 experts, including singers, producers, record label executives, critics, journalists, publishers and international judges. VNS