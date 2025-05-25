Vietnamese singer sets to judge sensational Chinese musical show

HÀ NỘI — Hit singer Phạm Đan Trường will be among the judges of Sing! Asia 2025, a Chinese sensational music show that includes a large line-up of artists from various countries, including a young star from Việt Nam.

The Mưa Trên Cuộc Tình (Rains on Love) singer will take on the role alongside international artists including Jane Zhang, Alec Su You-peng, Jessie J, Jimmy Lin, You Zhangjing, Shizuka Kudou and Jeff Chang.

Sing! Asia is a large-scale music competition organised by the iQIYI platform. Taking place over 30 days, the competition is filmed in various countries including Japan, China, Việt Nam, Shanghai, Macau, and Singapore, featuring 32 contestants.

Trường revealed that he was incredibly happy when he received the invitation and he had wanted to share that joy with friends and fans immediately, but had to maintain confidentiality as required by the organisers.

Working alongside international stars allows him to express his passion for music and learn from renowned artists abroad. This marks a significant milestone for Trường in 2025, as well as a special moment in his 30-year career, from 1995 to 2025.

"Whenever I receive an invitation to participate in a programme, I always carefully consider what value I can bring before confirming my involvement. This time is no different," he told anninhthudo.vn.

"I believe that my presence will not only share my professional experiences but also provide an opportunity to meet talented young artists from various countries, thereby igniting my passion and creativity in the arts."

The 48-year-old singer added that he was impressed by the producers for their professionalism and attention to detail in every shot during the collaboration. Additionally, the energy brought by international friends and the passion of the contestants helped him relive the beautiful years of his youth.

This year's contestant line-up includes 22-year-old Phương Mỹ Chi from Việt Nam, who impressed the Vietnamese judge with her energy and passion for the profession. This was clearly demonstrated by the runner-up of The Voice Kids in the Sing! Asia programme.

When asked whether he might be tempted to show some favouritism towards the Vietnamese contestant, Đan Trường stressed that he would always be impartial.

"As a judge, I set aside personal relationships to provide the most objective evaluations. However, I also hope that the audience will recognise Chi's efforts and talent, and support both of us in the upcoming journey," he said.

Trường is famous for many songs such as Kiếp Ve Sầu (The Cicada's Life), Tình Đơn Phương (Unrequited Love), and various Vietnamese adaptations of Chinese songs. He has won the Favourite Singer award at Làn Sóng Xanh (Blue Wave) Music Awards seven consecutive times. — VNS