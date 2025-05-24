Veteran actress Mai Châu, celebrated star of Vietnamese cinema, dies at 99

HÀ NỘI — Meritorious Artist Mai Châu, renowned for her portrayal of Madam Nghị Quế in Chị Dậu (Mrs. Dậu) – a classic masterpiece of 20th-century revolutionary Vietnamese cinema, passed away at the age of 99 on May 24.

According to her youngest daughter, Vũ Phương Lan, in her final days, the veteran actress battled illness, particularly pneumonia, and was hospitalised multiple times for treatment.

Her passing leaves a profound sense of loss for her family, colleagues, and audiences who deeply admired her talent and dedication to Vietnamese cinema.

Born in 1927 in Vinh, Nghệ An, Mai Châu was actively involved in the August Revolution of 1945, joining the National Salvation Women's Force before becoming part of the city's self-defence unit. In December 1945, she and her husband followed the military troops to the South. After completing her mission, she remained there, contributing to artistic activities with the Liberation Army Propaganda Troupe, performing for soldiers across battlefields.

In 1947, she became an actress in the Tiền Tuyến (Frontline) Theatre troupe, marking her as one of the first-generation performers who emerged from wartime artistic movements.

By 1956, Mai Châu had joined the Film Drama Troupe, where she worked on dubbing foreign films. She later starred in Chung Một Dòng Sông (On the Same River, 1959), recognised as the first revolutionary Vietnamese film.

Following this role, she quickly solidified her reputation, appearing in numerous films such as Cô Gái Công Trường (A Woman on the Construction Site, 1960), Chị Tư Hậu (Mrs. Tư Hậu, 1963), and Đi Bước Nữa (A Second Marriage, 1964).

The 1970s and 1980s marked a dynamic period for revolutionary Vietnamese cinema, fueled by the tireless creativity of its artists and the Vietnam Feature Film Studio.

Alongside graduates from the Vietnam Film School’s first and second acting classes, Mai Châu took on approximately 30 roles across feature films, with several works becoming iconic in the country's cinematic history.

With her elegant, noble beauty and distinctive voice, she transformed her life experiences into unforgettable performances.

Audiences will forever remember her sharp, cunning portrayals, including Madam Nghị Quế in Chị Dậu, the scheming Madam Phó Đoan in Sao Tháng Tám (August Star), Bá Kiến’s wife in Làng Vũ Đại Ngày Ấy (Vũ Đại Village in Those Days), and the powerful yet calculating Empress Dowager in Hoàng Lê Nhất Thống Chí (Records of the Unification of Imperial Lê).

She also left a lasting impression in films such as Cuộc Chiến Đấu Vẫn Còn Tiếp Diễn (The Fight Continues, as Lệ Mỹ), Đông Dương (Indochina, as the housekeeper), and Lá Ngọc Cành Vàng (Noble-born Maiden, as the mother).

Despite her affinity for villainous roles, Mai Châu also excelled in portraying warm, kind-hearted maternal figures in films like Của Để Dành (The Saving) and Bi, Đừng Sợ (Bi, Don't Be Afraid!), embodying resilience and life experience with remarkable depth.

Though not the most prolific actress, she remains one of the most unforgettable figures in Vietnamese cinema, revered for her unwavering dedication, thirst for learning, and commitment to excellence.

She devoted herself wholeheartedly – not only to her craft but also to mentoring colleagues, ensuring every detail met the highest standards.

A testament to her talent and perseverance was her celebrated performance in Cuộc Chiến Đấu Vẫn Còn Tiếp Diễn, earning her a certificate of merit from the Minister of Public Security.

Mai Châu continued acting well into her 80s, with her final film being Bi, Đừng Sợ. Though her health had declined, stepping away from acting was never an option for her.

"Even at nearly 100 years old, my mother still remembered every film, every scene, and every role she had played. She once told me that if she could go back, she would still choose cinema and dedicate her life to it – because that was her true calling," her daughter Lan shared emotionally.

Meritorious Artist Mai Châu’s funeral will be held on Monday from 9:15am to 10:30am at the Friendship Hospital Funeral Hall, No 1 Trần Khánh Dư Street, Hà Nội.. VNS