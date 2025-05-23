Phú Yên promotes pacific bluefin tuna as a special “tourism ambassador”

PHÚ YÊN – Thanks to its unique combination of coastal heritage and culinary creativity, pacific bluefin tuna has become a distinctive "tourism ambassador" for Phú Yên.

Visitors to Phú Yên are not only drawn to the pristine beauty of Gành Đá Đĩa (Cliff of Stone Plates) and Bãi Môn – Mũi Điện (Môn Beach – Cape Điện), but also to its delicious cuisine, especially dishes made from pacific bluefin tuna.

Phú Yên has long been known as the birthplace of ocean tuna fishing in Việt Nam.

Beyond its economic value through exports, pacific bluefin tuna has gradually become a unique culinary symbol, contributing to the region’s tourism identity.

With a harmonious blend of coastal culture and culinary artistry, pacific bluefin tuna is now considered a special "tourism ambassador" of Phú Yên.

After a day of sightseeing, Lê Thị Hoàng Yến, a tourist from HCM City, and her family stopped in Tuy Hòa City to enjoy the local cuisine of “Xứ Nẫu” (a nickname for Phú Yên).

What impressed Yến the most were the dishes made from pacific bluefin tuna, such as tuna sashimi, braised tuna eye with traditional medicinal herbs, and grilled tuna belly.

She shared that not only are the dishes fresh, but each one also carries a distinctive flavour.

Today, from upscale resorts to casual eateries in Tuy Hòa, dishes made with pacific bluefin tuna are featured on menus.

Many local culinary establishments have preserved traditional, rustic cooking methods for years.

Some major hotels and restaurants even host live demonstrations of whole tuna preparation, turning the dining experience into an engaging cultural activity.

According to Trịnh Quang Bảo, general manager of Sala Tuy Hòa Hotel, dishes made from pacific bluefin tuna are now considered a culinary highlight of Phú Yên.

Live performances of preparing sashimi, braised tuna eye, hotpots, salads, grilled dishes, and more, not only offer an authentic experience but also help promote the sea culture and people of Phú Yên to tourists.

In today’s tourism trends, travelers seek out cultural and culinary experiences.

Local flavours not only leave a lasting impression but also encourage longer stays.

Recognising the potential of Pacific bluefin tuna in promoting tourism, Phú Yên has participated in and organised numerous culinary events that feature the preparation of hundreds of tuna dishes, some of which have been recognised with Vietnamese records.

Nguyễn Lê Vũ, deputy director of Phú Yên’s Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, said that the promotion of pacific bluefin tuna is not just about the food itself, but also about sharing the culture of coastal fishing villages, complete with stories from fishermen’s festivals and traditional sea-chanting rituals.

Through tuna-themed culinary showcases, both domestic and international tourists are increasingly becoming familiar with Phú Yên.

Many restaurants, hotels, and resorts regularly feature tuna filleting and live cooking demonstrations that leave a strong impression on visitors.

Looking ahead, Phú Yên aims not only to promote pacific bluefin tuna but also to highlight other local specialties such as blood cockles, king crab, oysters, moon snails, swimming crabs, and lobsters, to better meet the diverse tastes of diners. VNS