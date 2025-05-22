City museum honours artist-soldiers

HCM CITY — The HCM City Fine Arts Museum is showcasing a collection of 102 artworks by artists from the Liberation Art Chamber (currently the HCM City Fine Arts Association) as a tribute to artist-soldiers who devoted their life and youth to the country’s independence and freedom.

The exhibition entitled Kể Chuyện Sau Ngày Thống Nhất (Telling Stories After Reunification Day) is among the museum’s commemorative activities to mark the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025) and the 135th birth anniversary of President Hồ Chí Minh (May 19, 1890 – 2025).

Trần Minh Công, the museum’s deputy director, said that “through the art language as well as the brushstrokes and colours of artists, these artworks have become a unique means of preserving memories, where history is depicted through images, unresolved emotions, and the inner worlds of the artists.”

The exhibition displays 105 paintings, sketches and sculptures from the museum collection and the Liberation Fine Arts Club, consisting of veteran artists of the Liberation Art Chamber.

The exhibition highlights the four themes of “battlefield sketches”, “memories of firestorm”, “silent moments”, and “a view from today”.

For the theme of “battlefield sketches”, there are 15 sketches in pencil, watercolour, gouache, and charcoal by artists Nguyễn Thanh Châu, Mai Văn Hiến, Xuân Hồng, Nguyễn Thanh Minh, and Nguyễn Xuân Hoàng.

These works capture the artists’ experiences and life in war zones, and portraits of soldiers.

The theme of “memories of firestorm” is reflected through 22 paintings in oil on canvas, watercolour on silk and lacquer on wood, such as Truy Kích (Pursuit Attack) by Trang Phượng, Trạm Giao Liên (Relay Station) by Nguyễn Văn Đệ, and Tiến Quân Ra Đèo Hải Quân (Marching to Hải Vân Pass) by Thái Hà.

They depict deep scars of war, but still praise the indomitable spirit of Vietnamese people.

Around 31 artworks on the theme of “silent moments” were created after reunification day, evoking the artists’ profound memories and thoughts of a historical period that has long passed but never faded, such as Tình Dân Quân (Soldier – Peasant Bond) by Phan Hữu Thiện and Kể Chuyện Sau Giải Phóng (Telling Stories after Reunification Day) by Nguyễn Siên.

With the theme “a view from today,” the exhibition presents 38 works by artists and sculptors from the Liberation Fine Arts Club, reflecting not only a recall from the past but also a dialogue between the present and the past.

On display works include oil on canvas painting Nghỉ Ngơi Giữa Rừng Trường Sơn (Taking a Rest in Trường Sơn Forest) by Nguyễn Thị Hồng Xuân and composite statue Khát Vọng Hòa Bình (Thirst for Peace) by Nguyễn Quốc Thắng.

Xuân, who joined the Liberation Art Chamber at a young age, said that “the collection at the exhibition is a very small part of a huge collection of sketches of war created by artists who overcame difficulties to capture actual events on the battlefield and send propaganda messages to the soldiers and people.”

She added that the exhibition reminds people of the history, and shows gratitude to soldiers who sacrificed for the country’s independence.

The exhibition “Kể Chuyện Sau Ngày Thống Nhất” (Telling Stories After the Reunification Day) remains open until June 8 at 97A Phó Đức Chính, District 1. — VNS