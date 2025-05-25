Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Beautiful butterflies

May 25, 2025 - 09:57
Every year, as spring turns to summer, Cúc Phương National Park becomes a gathering place for thousands of butterflies. This natural event draws many visitors to witness the unique and colourful scene.

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom