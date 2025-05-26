Politics & Law
Phú Quốc at heart of Kiên Giang's summer tourism push

May 26, 2025 - 15:58
Phú Quốc has continued to affirm its tourism appeal as one of the most sought-after destinations in the region. Earlier this year, the prestigious travel magazine DestinAsian announced the list of Asia’s 10 most stunning islands as part of its annual Reader’s Choice Awards, and Phú Quốc stands as Việt Nam’s sole representative on the list.
Phú Quốc Island is a luxury resort paradise with many attractive experiences. VNS Photo Văn Châu

KIÊN GIANG – As the peak summer travel season approaches, the Mekong Delta province of Kiên Giang has launched a summer tourism programme with a focus on its renowned Phú Quốc Island, accompanied by a series of stimulus initiatives aimed at attracting both domestic and international visitors.

The campaign, spearheaded by the provincial Centre for Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion, puts a spotlight on standout local tourism offerings, including island and beach getaways, eco-tourism, and cultural and culinary experiences. The province is also prioritising improvements in service quality, infrastructure upgrades, and workforce development to meet growing visitor demand.

These measures are part of Kiên Giang’s broader goal to achieve 10.02 per cent economic growth in 2025 and attract 11.05 million visitors, including 1.2 million foreigners.

Quảng Xuân Lụa, Director of the centre, noted that since the stimulus programme was launched over a month ago, travel businesses have actively collaborated to design destination-linked tours and promotional packages.

Vũ Khắc Huy, Standing Vice Chairman of the provincial Tourism Association, reported that it has hosted two domestic Famtrips and two international roadshows in Asia, alongside five tourism workforce training sessions.

The association is strengthening business connectivity and promotional efforts, focusing on Phú Quốc island and newly emerging destinations. It is also enhancing regional cooperation and contributing to tourism policy development to support the growth of the local market and products.

On May 23, the association officially launched its chapter in Phú Quốc, expected to enhance promotional efforts for the "pearl island" in the lead-up to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in 2027, which it is set to host.

Building on strong momentum from last year, the province welcomed more than 5.6 million tourists in the first five months of 2025, up 26.9 per cent year-on-year. Tourism revenue has surpassed 23 trillion đồng (US$887.68 million), with Phú Quốc continuing to affirm its tourism appeal as one of the most sought-after destinations in the region.

Earlier this year, the prestigious travel magazine DestinAsian announced the list of Asia’s 10 most stunning islands as part of its annual Reader’s Choice Awards, and Phú Quốc stands as Việt Nam’s sole representative on the list. This recognition underscores the island’s growing prominence on the global tourism map and increasing visitor satisfaction with its services. — VNA/VNS

