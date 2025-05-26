Carving papaya flowers

In the past, Hanoian women were taught to carve flowers from green papaya as an artistic expression and a meaningful pastime. Today, even in the industrial age, many preserve this art as a symbol of pride in their noble heritage.
Phú Quốc has continued to affirm its tourism appeal as one of the most sought-after destinations in the region. Earlier this year, the prestigious travel magazine DestinAsian announced the list of Asia’s 10 most stunning islands as part of its annual Reader’s Choice Awards, and Phú Quốc stands as Việt Nam’s sole representative on the list.
With the theme “Pure Style Shines – Identity Creates Style”, this 19th edition of Việt Nam’s premier fashion event aims to inspire designers to use eco-friendly materials, honour traditional craftsmanship, and embrace innovation, thereby elevating Việt Nam’s standing in the global fashion industry.
Madam Nguyễn Thị Bình, the only surviving dignitary of the four parties who signed the Paris Peace Accords to restore peace in Việt Nam, is 98 years old today. By Vietnamese traditional way of ageing the nation counts the year in a mother's womb, so she's already 99.
Many of the most serious gastrointestinal (GI) cancers – colon and gastric cancer among them – begin silently, without obvious symptoms. By the time warning signs appear, the disease may already be advanced. That’s why screening is so critical.
Every year, as spring turns to summer, Cúc Phương National Park becomes a gathering place for thousands of butterflies. This natural event draws many visitors to witness the unique and colourful scene.