Home Life & Style

Carving papaya flowers

May 26, 2025 - 17:23
In the past, Hanoian women were taught to carve flowers from green papaya as an artistic expression and a meaningful pastime. Today, even in the industrial age, many preserve this art as a symbol of pride in their noble heritage.

