Party chief’s spouse, France’s first lady explore Việt Nam's cultural treasures

HÀ NỘI — Ngô Phương Ly, spouse of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, hosted Brigitte Macron, spouse of French President Emmanuel Macron, at the Việt Nam Fine Arts Museum on Monday as part of the ongoing state visit to Việt Nam by the French couple.

Within the museum's curated galleries, Ly introduced the French guest through an impressive collection that reflects Việt Nam's cultural identity and historical depth. The centrepiece of their tour featured nine of Việt Nam's national treasures, each piece telling a story of the nation's artistic evolution spanning centuries.

Among the most remarkable artifacts were the 17th-century statue of Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara – the Buddhist goddess of mercy, standing alongside the statue of Vietnamese Queen Trịnh Thị Ngọc Trúc.

The collection also showcased masterpieces of modern Vietnamese fine arts, including works by renowned artists Tô Ngọc Vân and Trần Văn Cẩn, whose pieces demonstrate the seamless blend of traditional techniques with contemporary expression.

The ladies expressed their impression on Cẩn's iconic portrait Em Thúy (Little Thúy), a painting that has transcended its status as mere artwork to become a symbol of Vietnamese cultural beauty.

They also explored the beauty of the standing screen by master artist Nguyễn Gia Trí. This eight-panel masterpiece demonstrates a harmonious blend of Western and traditional art.

French First Lady Brigitte Macron expressed admiration for the displayed works throughout the visit. She graciously thanked Ly for the warm reception and the opportunity to experience Việt Nam's rich cultural heritage. — VNA/VNS