Home Life & Style

Party chief’s spouse, France’s first lady explore Việt Nam's cultural treasures

May 26, 2025 - 22:57
Within the Việt Nam Fine Arts Museum's curated galleries, the Party chief's spouse Ngô Phương Ly introduced the French First Lady through an impressive collection that reflects Việt Nam's cultural identity and historical depth.
Party chief's spouse Ngô Phương Ly and French First Lady Brigitte Macron visit the Việt Nam Fine Arts Museum in Hà Nội on Monday. — VNA/VNS Photo An Đăng

HÀ NỘI — Ngô Phương Ly, spouse of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, hosted Brigitte Macron, spouse of French President Emmanuel Macron, at the Việt Nam Fine Arts Museum on Monday as part of the ongoing state visit to Việt Nam by the French couple.

Within the museum's curated galleries, Ly introduced the French guest through an impressive collection that reflects Việt Nam's cultural identity and historical depth. The centrepiece of their tour featured nine of Việt Nam's national treasures, each piece telling a story of the nation's artistic evolution spanning centuries.

Among the most remarkable artifacts were the 17th-century statue of Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara – the Buddhist goddess of mercy, standing alongside the statue of Vietnamese Queen Trịnh Thị Ngọc Trúc.

The collection also showcased masterpieces of modern Vietnamese fine arts, including works by renowned artists Tô Ngọc Vân and Trần Văn Cẩn, whose pieces demonstrate the seamless blend of traditional techniques with contemporary expression.

Ngô Phương Ly, spouse of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, hosted Brigitte Macron, spouse of French President Emmanuel Macron enjoyed a violin performance at the museum. — VNA/VNS Photo

The ladies expressed their impression on Cẩn's iconic portrait Em Thúy (Little Thúy), a painting that has transcended its status as mere artwork to become a symbol of Vietnamese cultural beauty.

They also explored the beauty of the standing screen by master artist Nguyễn Gia Trí. This eight-panel masterpiece demonstrates a harmonious blend of Western and traditional art.

French First Lady Brigitte Macron expressed admiration for the displayed works throughout the visit. She graciously thanked Ly for the warm reception and the opportunity to experience Việt Nam's rich cultural heritage. — VNA/VNS

Related Stories

Politics & Law

Party leader values multifaceted cooperation with France

Both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in energy transition, with France supporting Việt Nam within the framework of the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP); and expand collaboration into nuclear energy, human resources training, and the peaceful use of atomic energy, such as in the healthcare sector.

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Carving papaya flowers

In the past, Hanoian women were taught to carve flowers from green papaya as an artistic expression and a meaningful pastime. Today, even in the industrial age, many preserve this art as a symbol of pride in their noble heritage.
Life & Style

Phú Quốc at heart of Kiên Giang's summer tourism push

Phú Quốc has continued to affirm its tourism appeal as one of the most sought-after destinations in the region. Earlier this year, the prestigious travel magazine DestinAsian announced the list of Asia’s 10 most stunning islands as part of its annual Reader’s Choice Awards, and Phú Quốc stands as Việt Nam’s sole representative on the list.
Life & Style

Việt Nam int’l fashion week set to take place in HCM City

With the theme “Pure Style Shines – Identity Creates Style”, this 19th edition of Việt Nam’s premier fashion event aims to inspire designers to use eco-friendly materials, honour traditional craftsmanship, and embrace innovation, thereby elevating Việt Nam’s standing in the global fashion industry.
Life & Style

Happy Birthday to Madam Bình who turns 98 today

Madam Nguyễn Thị Bình, the only surviving dignitary of the four parties who signed the Paris Peace Accords to restore peace in Việt Nam, is 98 years old today. By Vietnamese traditional way of ageing the nation counts the year in a mother's womb, so she's already 99.
Life & Style

Beautiful butterflies

Every year, as spring turns to summer, Cúc Phương National Park becomes a gathering place for thousands of butterflies. This natural event draws many visitors to witness the unique and colourful scene.

