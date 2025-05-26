Vietnamese President hosts State banquet for French counterpart Macron

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese President Lương Cường and his spouse hosted a banquet in honour of visiting French President Emmanuel Macron and his spouse in Hà Nội on Monday.

Welcoming the French leader and his entourage on their state visit, President Cường said the trip takes place only seven months since the visit to France by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, reflecting the determination of both countries’ leaders in developing the Việt Nam – France relations.

He expressed his delight at the outcomes of the talks with the French President held earlier the same day, during which they agreed on many measures for creating breakthroughs in the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and bolstering bilateral ties in a substantive and practical manner.

The two countries not only have common values about peace, freedom, and cooperation but are also connected with each other by special similarities, the host affirmed, elaborating that they act as strategic gateways in their respective Asia and Europe while sharing historical memories, cultural similarities, and hospitality, among others.

Facing complex developments in the world, the countries’ similarities in supporting multilateralism, free trade, and climate change response, as well as the shared aspiration for the steady development and eternity of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership form a crucial stepping stone for them to tighten relations and together work towards an equal, sustainable, and humanistic world order, according to President Cường.

As Việt Nam is on the threshold of a new era of development and striving to become a developed and high-income country by 2045, he voiced his hope that France – a traditional friend – will continue to be present on Việt Nam's path to prosperity and civility.

He expressed his belief that with the long-standing ties, profound mutual trust, as well as strong consensus and determination of both countries’ leaders and peoples, their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will keep thriving and reap new development achievements, living up to the potential, expectations, and interests of the two nations.

In his remarks, President Macron mentioned Hà Nội as a “riverside city” where many bridges span its Red River. He said he is glad about joining Vietnamese fiends in welcoming all the bridges that have brought the two countries closer together and connected the past with the present.

He hailed the “bridges” built by the French and Vietnamese communities, who have further intensified the strong friendship between the two peoples.

The French President said Việt Nam is advancing to a new development era and undergoing swift and extraordinary changes, thereby gradually asserting its role and stature in the region and the world, as well as in the settlement of global challenges.

France has always stood side by side Việt Nam and is ready to building “bridges” of politics, economic, culture, and language between the two countries, he went on, applauding the agreements signed during his visit as they open up promising prospects. — VNS