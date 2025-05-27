Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Hà Nội hosts nearly 13 million tourists in first five months

May 27, 2025 - 08:44
For 2025, Hà Nội has set an ambitious target of welcoming 31 million tourist arrivals, including 7.5 million foreigners, with projected tourism revenue nearing VNĐ130 trillion. The sector is expected to contribute at least 8 percent to the city's gross regional domestic product (GRDP).
Tourists at the Temple of Literature complex - a key destination in Hà Nội. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI – Hà Nội’s tourism sector continues to show strong momentum this year, recording an estimated 12.77 million visitor arrivals in the first five months, a 10.9 percent increase year-on-year.

According to the municipal Department of Tourism, the capital welcomed approximately 3.16 million international tourists during this period, marking a year-on-year rise of 20.2 percent. Domestic visitors reached around 9.61 million, up 7.8 percent. Total tourism revenue was estimated at VNĐ51.94 trillion (over US$2 billion), representing a 14.1 per cent increase against the same period last year.

The city expects to receive 15.55 million visitors in the first half, an 11.8 percent rise on the same period last year.

As of now, Hà Nội has 3,761 tourist accommodation establishments offering a combined total of 71,256 rooms. Of these, 85 properties, including hotels and serviced apartments, have been officially ranked from 1 to 5 stars, comprising 11,965 rooms. In addition, 97 service providers across the capital have been certified as meeting tourism service standards.

Between now and the end of the year, Hà Nội will prioritise the development of new cultural tourism products, particularly those that offer immersive, night-time experiences. The city also plans to pilot community-based tourism models showcasing the traditional cultural values of ethnic minorities in Thạch Thất and Quốc Oai districts.

Hà Nội is also focusing on strengthening niche tourism segments such as culinary tourism, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions), and wellness tourism.

The municipal tourism department is set to develop a tourism promotion strategy targeting both domestic and international markets, particularly Northeast Asia, ASEAN, and India. The plan will adopt a professional, focused, and strategic investment approach, aiming to position Hà Nội as a high-quality, must-visit destination.

Domestically, the capital will bolster cooperation with major tourism hubs including HCM City, provinces in the south, central region, and Central Highlands, to develop inter-regional tourism programmes.

For 2025, Hà Nội has set an ambitious target of welcoming 31 million tourist arrivals, including 7.5 million foreigners, with projected tourism revenue nearing VNĐ130 trillion. The sector is expected to contribute at least 8 per cent to the city’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP). — VNA/VNS

