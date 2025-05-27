Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Individual photo and painting exhibition debuts in France

May 27, 2025 - 09:06
The central city-born photographer, Nguyễn Văn Mỹ, or Mỹ Dũng, 66, and his wife, Trần Thị Cúc have introduced their photo and painting exhibition, ‘Sea with our view’, and ‘Spring blossom in dark colour shades’, at an exhibition in Paris.
Local photographer Nguyễn Văn Mỹ (first right) and his wife Trần Thị Cúc (centre) have introduced 80 works of photos and paintings at an exhibition in Paris. Photos courtesy of Mỹ Dũng

ĐÀ NẴNG – The central city-born photographer, Nguyễn Văn Mỹ, or Mỹ Dũng, 66, and his wife, Trần Thị Cúc have introduced their photo and painting exhibition, Sea with Our View, and Spring Blossom in Dark Colour Shades, in an exhibition in Paris, France.

Dũng said the exhibition, on display at different sites between May 18 and June 31, is a collection with 60 photos and 20 paintings by the two from the 1990s.

He revealed that his Sea with Our View photo collection was created during a three-month field trip in the coastal area from Trà Cổ in Quảng Ninh province to the southernly point of Cà Mau.

Fishing Boat, a black and white photo shot by Nguyễn Văn Mỹ. The photo is on display at an individual exhibition in Paris, France between May and June.

The photographer has also put on show his 135-page photo books at the exhibition for both oversea Vietnamese and French visitors.

“It’s the first time we have showed our works in France. Earlier, I myself had exhibited in Canada and the US. Our photo collection depicts different angles of life and culture in rural fishing communities from Móng Cái town in Quảng Ninh province to Cà Mau,” he said.

A photo of an old woman carrying baskets of fish on a beach in central Việt Nam by Đà Nẵng-born photographer Nguyễn Văn Mỹ.

“I was born from a fishing village in Sơn Trà peninsular, so I have almost spent time recording the image of local fishermen and traditional culture of fishing villages as well as the natural beauty of ocean and beaches since 1984.”

In the past years, Dũng also opened his own café in an installation decoration space with warnings on traffic accidents and a celebration of safe driving.

A fair in mountainous area, a wood carving by Trần Thị Cúc. The work is displaying in an exhibition by Cúc and her husband in Paris, France.

His wife, artist Trần Thị Cúc, 66, who graduated from Huế of Fine Arts School, had several exhibitions in central Việt Nam.

Cúc depicts the beauty of spring in Việt Nam using dark colours and wood carvings working with the communities in the mountainous rural areas – where she put on free painting courses exploring the daily life and traditional culture of ethnic groups.

Flower, a painting by local artist Trần Thị Cúc of Đà Nẵng City. Cúc's painting is on display at an exhibition in Paris, France.

They hope that the exhibition is just the beginning of more art and culture exchanges put on show from local artists in France.

Phạm Huấn and his wife Thúy Ái have plans to build up an art creative space, Đà Nẵng City, in promoting the exchange in arts and culture among overseas Vietnamese communities in France and Europe and the central city’s artists.— VNS

Vietnam France diplomatic relations photography exhibition event

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Carving papaya flowers

In the past, Hanoian women were taught to carve flowers from green papaya as an artistic expression and a meaningful pastime. Today, even in the industrial age, many preserve this art as a symbol of pride in their noble heritage.
Life & Style

Phú Quốc at heart of Kiên Giang's summer tourism push

Phú Quốc has continued to affirm its tourism appeal as one of the most sought-after destinations in the region. Earlier this year, the prestigious travel magazine DestinAsian announced the list of Asia’s 10 most stunning islands as part of its annual Reader’s Choice Awards, and Phú Quốc stands as Việt Nam’s sole representative on the list.
Life & Style

Việt Nam int’l fashion week set to take place in HCM City

With the theme “Pure Style Shines – Identity Creates Style”, this 19th edition of Việt Nam’s premier fashion event aims to inspire designers to use eco-friendly materials, honour traditional craftsmanship, and embrace innovation, thereby elevating Việt Nam’s standing in the global fashion industry.
Life & Style

Happy Birthday to Madam Bình who turns 98 today

Madam Nguyễn Thị Bình, the only surviving dignitary of the four parties who signed the Paris Peace Accords to restore peace in Việt Nam, is 98 years old today. By Vietnamese traditional way of ageing the nation counts the year in a mother's womb, so she's already 99.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom