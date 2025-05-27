Individual photo and painting exhibition debuts in France

ĐÀ NẴNG – The central city-born photographer, Nguyễn Văn Mỹ, or Mỹ Dũng, 66, and his wife, Trần Thị Cúc have introduced their photo and painting exhibition, Sea with Our View, and Spring Blossom in Dark Colour Shades, in an exhibition in Paris, France.

Dũng said the exhibition, on display at different sites between May 18 and June 31, is a collection with 60 photos and 20 paintings by the two from the 1990s.

He revealed that his Sea with Our View photo collection was created during a three-month field trip in the coastal area from Trà Cổ in Quảng Ninh province to the southernly point of Cà Mau.

The photographer has also put on show his 135-page photo books at the exhibition for both oversea Vietnamese and French visitors.

“It’s the first time we have showed our works in France. Earlier, I myself had exhibited in Canada and the US. Our photo collection depicts different angles of life and culture in rural fishing communities from Móng Cái town in Quảng Ninh province to Cà Mau,” he said.

“I was born from a fishing village in Sơn Trà peninsular, so I have almost spent time recording the image of local fishermen and traditional culture of fishing villages as well as the natural beauty of ocean and beaches since 1984.”

In the past years, Dũng also opened his own café in an installation decoration space with warnings on traffic accidents and a celebration of safe driving.

His wife, artist Trần Thị Cúc, 66, who graduated from Huế of Fine Arts School, had several exhibitions in central Việt Nam.

Cúc depicts the beauty of spring in Việt Nam using dark colours and wood carvings working with the communities in the mountainous rural areas – where she put on free painting courses exploring the daily life and traditional culture of ethnic groups.

They hope that the exhibition is just the beginning of more art and culture exchanges put on show from local artists in France.

Phạm Huấn and his wife Thúy Ái have plans to build up an art creative space, Đà Nẵng City, in promoting the exchange in arts and culture among overseas Vietnamese communities in France and Europe and the central city’s artists.— VNS