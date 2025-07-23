Japanese author releases book in Vietnamese

HÀ NỘI — Japanese Professor Furuta Motoo has published his new book, titled Việt Nam - Một Góc Nhìn Từ Nhật Bản (Việt Nam - A Perspective from Japan), in Vietnamese.

The book combines Furuta's personal experience and scholarly analysis from a traditional chronological approach to observations of daily life with historical and sociological insights.

"It is the result of over half a century of research and close engagement with Việt Nam by Professor Motoo," said Vũ Trọng Lâm, Director of Sự Thật (Truth) National Political Publishing House.

"This is not just scientific research, but also a vivid symbol of the close and sincere friendship between the two countries.

"Furuta paints a vibrant picture featuring the history, culture, society, people and politics of Việt Nam, not only as a researcher, but also as a close friend, an insider who has been living, working and experiencing the country in both wartime and peacetime."

Furuta wrote the book based on a Japanese version that included basic knowledge about Việt Nam and was published in 2017, with the support of Vietnamese historians Professor Vũ Minh Giang, Professor Nguyễn Văn Khánh and Professor Phạm Hồng Tung.

The book consists of ten chapters covering all aspects of Vietnamese history, economy, society, culture, diplomacy and regional roles. Daily life in the Mekong Delta, the northwestern and southeastern regions, and major cities like Hà Nội, Huế and HCM City are vividly described through the author's senses and experiences.

Japanese Ambassador to Việt Nam Ito Naoki confirmed that publishing the book in Vietnamese will give Vietnamese people the chance to see the country from a new perspective, through the eyes of an experienced Japanese scholar.

"The book does not present Việt Nam through a single lens, but provides readers valuable insights to understand the country in different ways based on its historical and social context," said Ito.

Instead of analysing historical milestones, Furuta explores typical behaviours to understand societal structures. A gesture like signalling when cycling or the quick withdrawal of a sidewalk barber upon spotting local authorities is seen as evidence of a highly adaptive, self-regulating community.

On the topic of religion and spiritual beliefs, he goes beyond statistics to explore cultural depth. Whether it's a ceremonial ritual when relocating or the preservation of banyan trees and village gates on Võ Chí Công Street, he illustrates how Vietnamese spirituality is not just sacred, but deeply practical and community-oriented.

The last chapter of the book focuses on analysing the Việt Nam-Japan relationship from the feudal period, through the years of war to the current comprehensive development stage.

Furuta began studying Việt Nam in the late 1960s during the height of the American War in Việt Nam. His graduation thesis focused on the August Revolution of 1945, which sparked a journey that would make him one of Japan's most knowledgeable scholars of modern Vietnamese history.

He has published several works on Việt Nam, three of which have been translated into Vietnamese.

Furuta is currently rector of the Việt Nam-Japan University, part of the Việt Nam National University - Hà Nội. VNS