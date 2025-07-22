75th anniversary of Vietnam-Russia ties marked with cultural day in Ufa

MOSCOW A Việt Nam Cultural Day was held on July 20 in Ufa, capital of the Republic of Bashkortostan (Russia), to celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Việt Nam and Russia.

The event was co-organised by the Vietnamese Consulate General in Ekaterinburg, the Bashkortostan authorities, and the Vietnamese Association in Ufa.

In her opening remarks, Consul General Nguyễn Mai Hương stated that the event provided both the Vietnamese community and the Russian people with a deeper and more refined understanding of Việt Nam’s millennia-old cultural heritage.

She noted that this cultural exchange would further enhance the ongoing political, economic, and trade cooperation between the two nations. She expressed hope that community efforts in integration will be met with support from local authorities, thereby fostering the development of the countries’ time-honoured friendship.

Attendees had the chance to view a photo exhibition showcasing Vietnam’s scenic landscapes, explore a space dedicated to the art of Đông Hồ folk printing, and enjoy a traditional áo dài fashion show.

Musicians from the Việt Nam National Academy of Music captivated the audience with performances featuring unique traditional instruments such as the đàn bầu (monochord zither), T’rung and Krong-put.

According to Margarita Bolycheva, Minister of Foreign Economic Relations and Congress Activities of Bashkortostan, the central stage became a platform to introduce the distinctive identity, customs, traditions, and humane values of Việt Nam, many of which are recognised by UNESCO as cultural heritage.

In this multi-ethnic and vibrant republic, Vietnamese culture has made its mark through the globally renowned dish phở (Vietnamese rice noodle) and traditional music, bringing the Southeast Asian country one step closer to the hearts of the Bashkortostan people, she noted. VNA/VNS