Hà Nội is the most searched destination ahead of National Day holiday

HÀ NỘI The capital city of Hà Nội has emerged as the most sought-after destination for Vietnamese tourists during the National Day holiday on September 2, rising from seventh to first place as compared to the same period last year.

Domestic tourism has seen a surge ahead of the public holiday, which will last for four days. According to the latest data from the Booking.com web platform, Hà Nội's appeal is particularly strong for families, groups and solo travellers.

The 80th National Day celebrations in Hà Nội will feature a series of large-scale activities, including military parades and rehearsals. Notable events include the parade rehearsal on August 30 and the official state parade on September 2.

In addition to these grand events, the extended holiday offers a perfect opportunity to explore the beauty of the capital.

Hà Nội is rich in history and is associated with many of the country's significant milestones. Visiting famous landmarks such as Long Biên Bridge, Hoàn Kiếm Lake and the Old Quarter promises to be an enriching experience, especially for first-time travellers.

Interestingly, 58 per cent of tourists express a desire to explore the local culinary culture, highlighting the meaningful connection between a destination and its typical dishes.

One engaging activity for those interested in Hà Nội's cuisine is participating in traditional cooking classes, where visitors can learn how to prepare local dishes, visit traditional markets and discover the stories behind each recipe.

Another highly regarded experience is pottery making in the famous Bát Tràng pottery village, located about 30-40 minutes by car from downtown Hà Nội, which attracts many visitors. Here, tourists can enjoy hands-on experiences with ceramic shaping and moulding.

Hà Nội also offers a deep cultural connection through folk art forms, including water puppetry.

These wooden puppets, controlled on water in performances set to traditional music, narrate ancient legends and showcase the life of rural Việt Nam, making it a captivating experience for both domestic and international tourists. VNS