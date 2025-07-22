Tourism activities stopped, destinations closed due to Typhoon Wipha

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội and Ninh Bình are among the localities that have temporarily stopped tours and entertainment activities while enhancing the protection of cultural relics and scenic spots in response to the potential impacts of Typhoon Wipha.

The Hà Nội Department of Tourism issued Official Dispatch 985/SDL-KHPTTNDL on July 21, asking local tourism businesses to proactively monitor Wipha's adverse developments and ensure safety for residents and tourists as well as protect cultural heritage sites in the area.

The department called on all tourism businesses, organisations and individuals to urgently implement measures to mitigate the impacts of the storm following requirements from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Hà Nội People's Committee.

All recreational, entertainment and tourism activities at historical sites, scenic spots, parks and other public places will be temporarily suspended during flood warnings to ensure maximum safety for visitors and residents.

Localities and relic management units are required to urgently review and inspect electricity and drainage systems and implement comprehensive protection plans for historical and cultural relics. Special attention should be paid to degraded relics, those located near rivers or lakes, or those undergoing restoration and repair.

All concerned parties must regularly monitor the situation and the storm's development, be ready for and proactive in responding to incidents and accidents, and keep tourists informed of their plans.

Agencies and offices that manage tourist areas and tourist accommodation establishments are asked to regularly update and closely monitor the development of the storm as well as inspect, review and ensure the safety of people and their property. Based on the situation and the storm's potential impacts, they should also advise local authorities to temporary suspend activities as needed.

Travel agencies are requested to pause tours in storm-affected areas. In case of ongoing tours or visitors staying onsite, the agencies must create plans to ensure tourists' safety.

Enterprises, organisations and individuals in the tourism business must also promptly report any adverse storm developments to the communal People's Committees or the municipal Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention, Control and Search and Rescue.

The Ninh Bình Department of Tourism has announced the temporary suspension of tours on inland waterway vehicles from July 21 until further notice.

Ninh Bình is home to many tourist areas that use inland waterways, such as the Tràng An and Tam Cốc eco-tourism areas as well as Tam Chúc Thung Nham, Thung Nắng, Kênh Gà and Vân Long.

The management boards will keep tourists and travel agencies updated on storm developments, provide guidance on safe travel plans and coordinate with authorities to implement safety measures at wharves and boat docks.

Watercraft operators must anchor boats at safe locations, check life-saving equipment and be ready to coordinate rescue when requested. —VNS