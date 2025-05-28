Infrastructure investment boosts Bàu Cá Cái tourism

A

QUẢNG NGÃI The Bàu Cá Cái tourist destination is growing in popularity and experiencing positive developments, with nearly 100 hectares of lush mangrove forest being restored an important barrier helping combat climate change.

However, funding for infrastructure and services to support tourist services and attract visitor spending, remains limited, so to address the shortfall, the local government is proactively helping residents access even modest sums of capital to unlock its full potential.

The central area of Bàu Cá Cái is located in Thuận Phước Village, Bình Thuận Commune, Bình Sơn District, approximately 40km from Quảng Ngãi City.

The local economy primarily relies on fishing and farming, but there is a growing interest and increasing reliance on the money tourism brings in.

Unfortunately, climate change has significantly impacted the area, particularly in terms of the decline of the cóc trắng (Lumnitzera littorea) plants, which has exacerbated seawater erosion and affected the local ecosystem.

Thanks to a coastal forest restoration programme, the Bàu Cá Cái ecosystem has begun to recover, becoming a valuable resource for sustainable tourism development.

But investment still remains a challenge for local residents.

To establish and promote Bàu Cá Cái as a tourist destination, the authorities of Bình Sơn District have approved a development plan under the new rural tourism programme, with a total budget of nearly VNĐ1.9 billion (US$73,300). Of this, VNĐ1.5 billion ($57,800) is funded by the State, while the remainder is raised through community contributions.

Phạm Tuấn, a member of the Bàu Cá Cái Community Tourism Cooperative, said that he had previously offered homestay services, but lacked essential funding to meet tourists' needs. With money from the new rural tourism programme, he received nearly VNĐ50 million ($1,900) to upgrade his homestay facilities.

"With this support, I bought a TV, a bed, an air conditioner and repaired the bathroom to better accommodate tourists. This assistance has made me excited to push up my tourism services," Tuấn said.

Similarly, Phạm Duy Nghiệp, another local resident, received VNĐ49 million ($1,800) to renovate his home, transforming it into a welcoming space for tourists.

"Thanks to the funding, I installed air conditioners and improved the interior to provide the best service for visitors," Nghiệp said.

As part of the Bàu Cá Cái development plan, the locality has supported 20 households in the tourism cooperative to renovate their homes for homestay services. Projects have included better signs around the tourist site, building parking bays and enhancing the landscape with trees and ornamental flowers.

Deputy chief of Bình Thuận Commune Bùi Minh Của said that tourism infrastructure in Bàu Cá Cái is gradually improving, providing a significant boost for local tourism. Notably, the newly established community house, which opened in 2025 with an investment of VNĐ1.9 billion ($73,300), serves as a venue for cultural and social activities and operates as a tourism information centre, showcasing Bàu Cá Cái's offerings and connecting tourists with unique local experiences.

“The total investment for Bàu Cá Cái tourism now exceeds VNĐ5 billion. In the future, the commune will continue to support the Bàu Cá Cái Tourism Cooperative in promoting and expanding the tourism model here, with a focus on mobilising funds to improve better road access for tourists,” Của added.

With a clear development strategy, a specific investment roadmap and an increasingly complete infrastructure system, Bàu Cá Cái rural tourism is poised to become a highlight in the development of environmentally-friendly tourism in Quảng Ngãi. VNS