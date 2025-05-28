Concert in France supports Vietnamese AO victims

PARIS – The Jazz Bond Association, Tiếng Tơ Đồng band, and the Friendship Village Vân Canh/Việt Nam branch in France co-organised a charity concert to raise funds for Vietnamese Agent Orange/dioxin child victims in Le Perreux-sur-Marne, a suburb of Paris.

With an entrance fee of only 7-11euros (US$7.49-12.48), the concert attracted local people and the Vietnamese community in France with melodies from Vietnamese traditional musical instruments, plus guitar and piano.

An exhibition was held to showcase images of humanitarian efforts supporting Vietnamese victims of Agent Orange/dioxin, which have been carried out over the years. The funds raised at the concert will be directed towards activities that assist these victims, as well as other charitable initiatives in Việt Nam.

The Bond Jazz Association, established in 1992, has organised many concerts in various cities in Việt Nam. In addition to organising charity music performances, the association also develops music therapy projects in Hà Nội for Vietnamese child-victims of dioxin, with support from the “Les Jeunes Amitiés” (Youth Friendship Organisation) in France.

The Vân Canh Friendship Village organisation, established in 1998, has provided financial support for the Vân Canh Friendship Village based in Hà Nội. Not only home to disabled children, the village also serves as a rehabilitation centre for veterans. — VNA/VNS