Exploring Russia through works of Vietnamese painter

May 27, 2025 - 18:02
Titled Russia in My Soul, the exhibition showcases nearly 50 oil paintings by artist Claudie Vân at the All-Russian Decorative Art Museum under the Russian Ministry of Culture.

 

A painting by artist Claudie Vân on display at the exhibition. – VNA/VNS Photo

MOSCOW – A Vietnamese painter’s deep connection with Russia is the focus of an exhibition which opened in Moscow on May 26 as part of celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and the Russian Federation (January 30, 1950 – 2025).

Titled Russia in My Soul, the exhibition showcases nearly 50 oil paintings by artist Claudie Vân at the All-Russian Decorative Art Museum under the Russian Ministry of Culture.

The opening of the exhibition, held under the auspices of the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia, drew representatives from the Vietnamese Embassy, Russia’s Ministry of Culture, the museum’s leadership, and a large number of Vietnamese residents and Russian visitors who share a love for Việt Nam and its people.

Addressing the opening ceremony, the museum's director Elena Viktorovna Titova expressed her admiration for Claudie Van, despite a long distance, being able to closely connect and reflect the Russian essence.

She praised the Vietnamese artist’s deep affection for the Russian people and nature, noting that the exhibition holds special significance as both countries are celebrating 75 years of diplomatic ties.

Claudie Vân expressed her honour as the exhibition is included in the commemorative programme of the Việt Nam-Russia diplomatic relations. Each work, she explained, was inspired by a moment or story from her life in Russia, forming a visual journey of personal discovery and emotional connection.

The works on display range from iconic landmarks to scenes from daily life in Moscow. Through her art, Vân also explores the shared cultural values of the Russian and Vietnamese people, such as strong family bonds, intergenerational traditions, and pride in national heritage.

The exhibition will run until May 28. – VNA/VNS

painting fine arts exhibition event friendship diplomatic Russia

