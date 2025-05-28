South Korea and Việt Nam sign MOU on gaming industry

HCM CITY — A Memorandum of Understanding for mutual cooperation in the gaming industry between Việt Nam and South Korea was signed in HCM City on May 27.

Signatories were representatives from the Korean Game Culture Foundation, the the Game Product Administration Committee and Việt Nam's Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information.

The agreement aims to foster joint development and production in the gaming industry, including exchanges on game rating systems, eSports engagement and workforce training programmes.

The Director of the Game Content Industry Division at South Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Choi Jae-hwan, said: "As the game industry rapidly grows in Việt Nam, we expect mutual cooperation in various areas, including sharing Government-level policy."

The Korean partners were invited to participate Vietnam GameVerse, organised by the Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information in collaboration with, FPT Online and the Vietnam Game Alliance.

The 2025 edition marked its third year and featured a significantly expanded scale - double the size of last year and five times that of the inaugural edition.

The two-day event, May 26–27, brought together major Vietnamese gaming companies such as VTC, VTC Online, VNG, Garena, Gamota, Funtap, Gosu and Soha, alongside global publishers and technology firms. It included B2B and B2C sessions, industry forums, cosplay programmes and eSports competitions.

This year also saw the participation of several small and medium-sized South Korean studios, including Busidol, Geniesoft and Readymade.

The South Korean delegation met representatives from participating Korean game companies at the event to discuss strategies for expanding the entry and partnerships of small companies into Việt Nam using local networks. — VNS