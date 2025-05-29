Football tournament to celebrate the 100th Việt Nam Press Day

ĐÀ NẴNG – Eight journalist teams from central Việt Nam will be competing in the annual seven-a-side football tournament in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Việt Nam Press Day at the central city’s Tuyên Sơn Sports Centre on May 31 and June 1.

The organisers said teams from Thanh Hoá, Nghệ An, Hà Tĩnh, Quảng Trị, Huế, Quảng Nam, Bình Định and Đà Nẵng will play in a round-robin format in two groups with two top each going through to the final.

It said the tournament is one of series programmes marking the centennial festival of the journalism in nationwide and the region.

The tournament, which debuted in 2014, saw Nghệ An team winning the title six times, while Đà Nẵng and Thanh Hoá both coming out on top twice.

Defending champions Nghệ An will meet Quảng Nam in the opening match on May 31, while the host Đà Nẵng will be play against Bình Định team.

Awards for the Best Player, Best Goalkeeper, Top Scorer, Fair-Play and the Most Favourite team will be presented at the tournament.

Donations from the games will be added to the funding for the annual charity programme which supports the poor and underprivileged students in the region. — VNS