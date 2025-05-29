Host team, Finland to show off DIFF opening night

ĐÀ NẴNG – The reigning champions Finland and the host team Đà Nẵng will spark the Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2025 with theme ‘Legacy of Culture’ in the opening night on May 31.

The host will recreate the essence of Vietnamese culture through a dazzling display rich in national identity, while Finland promises to light up the Hàn River sky with the enchanting beauty of the ‘Nordic Lights’.

Đà Nẵng team expects to deliver an emotionally-charged artistic showcase in 20 minutes, featuring thousands of fireworks with a dynamic soundtrack and a vibrant symphony of light and sound over the Hàn River.

A stand-out feature this year is the harmonious fusion of traditional Vietnamese melodies with iconic international hits. This blend reflects not only a deep love for national culture but also conveys a spirit of openness, integration and connection with the world, just as Việt Nam confidently strides into a ‘New Rising Era’.

The Đà Nẵng team captain, Nguyễn Hoàng, said: "Through music and vibrant fireworks effects, we aim to introduce a progressive Vietnamese culture rich in identity to the world." Meanwhile, the defending champion JoHo Pyro Professional Fireworks AB of Finland returns to the festival with their ‘Nordic Lights’ performance.

The team will bring the glorious victory and the warm spirit of the Aland Islands with their performance showing off the breathtaking aurora borealis of northern Europe.

JoHo Pyro said it promises to take audiences on an emotional journey exploring the history and culture of Finland with world-class pyrotechnic techniques.

Flying with the ‘Stormskärs Maja’ backdrop, the Finish team will replicate the iconic old-time Finnish fishermen on offshore islands, a rugged yet meaningful existence in harmony with nature, reflecting the philosophy of human-nature symbiosis.

The team will demonstrate high-altitude fireworks and signature water-based effects, or ‘light magic’ which wowed judges in previous competitions.

"This is more than just a performance. It is a message of fire, a celebration of art, connection and the beginning of a new era," Johan Hollaender from JoHo Pyro said.

A star-studded artistic feast and ground-breaking technology will add to the dazzling experience over the festival, with the inclusion of top Vietnamese pop singers.

DIFF 2025 will debut augmented reality (AR) technology through the Sun Paradise Land app, and audiences can interact with iconic cultural symbols of Đà Nẵng in an expansive AR environment stretching across 600,000sq.m and a show of nearly ten million pixels, a technological experience never before seen at any prior fireworks festival.

The fireworks festival, which has helped Đà Nẵng build itself as the ‘Fireworks Festival City’ has made it a top destination in central Việt Nam and Asia, and is the largest and longest firework performance with six nights of spectacular displays from May 31 to July 12.

Last year, the festival attracted 1.5 million visitors, bringing in total revenues of VNĐ16 trillion (US$640 million) in accommodation and tourism spending.

DIFF 2025 will see two teams from Việt Nam competing along with line ups from Finland, Poland, Canada, China, Portugal, the UK, Italy and a new team from Korea.