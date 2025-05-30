New night tour to bring unique cultural and spiritual experience to visitors

HÀ NỘI — A new tour entitled Tiếng Chuông Trấn Vũ (The Sound of the Trấn Vũ Bell) has been launched to offer visitors to Hà Nội a unique experience of sacred ceremonies and cultural activities at night.

The cultural and spiritual experience will also include live shows and will take place at the Quán Thánh Temple, also known as Trấn Vũ Taoist Temple, near West Lake in the north of the city.

The sacred temple was built during the reign of King Lý Thái Tổ (1010-28) to worship Huyền Thiên Trấn Vũ, one of the four guardian gods protecting the four gates of the ancient Thăng Long Citadel.

Quán Thánh Temple was recognised as a national historical and cultural relic in early 1962.

The 90-minute programme will be held weekly starting in August and is expected to welcome about 100 visitors each night, according to the People's Committee of Ba Đình District.

Inspired by the annual traditional festival celebrating the day Saint Huyền Thiên Trấn Vũ descended to bless the people, the tour will take visitors back to the past to be immersed in folk culture and long-standing spiritual beliefs. Organisers promise that the live performances will revive memories of a land that gathers the sacred spirit of the capital.

A highlight of the tour is a series of shows that tell stories associated with Trúc Bạch silk weaving village, where court ladies wove brocade for the king, and Ngũ Xã bronze casting village, with many valuable bronze artefacts still preserved at the temple.

Tourists can also learn about the traditional Vietnamese tea ceremony, calligraphy writing, the bronzeware casting process and ancient Vietnamese clothing, and shop for souvenirs associated with the temple.

The temple's management board has also introduced several activities to promote the historical value of the relic. There is a display of 25 calligraphy paintings praising the merits of Saint Huyền Thiên Trấn Vũ, a space showing a traditional setup for the Tết (Lunar New Year) Festival, and an area that brings to life what ancient exams might have looked like.

Tourists can also ask for calligraphy from scholars, a popular custom usually practised at the beginning of the Lunar New Year, and try on ancient Vietnamese costumes.

The tour was developed by the local People's Committee and the Management Board of the National Monument of Quán Thánh Temple in collaboration with researchers and travel agencies.

In addition to preserving and promoting heritage values, it is expected to promote tourism and economic development in the district.

According to Chairman of the People's Committee of Quán Thánh Ward Nguyễn Thanh Tùng, local authorities will work closely with one another and related units to deal with any situations arising during the tours.

At the same time, local residents are encouraged to join hands to maintain security, order and hygiene, help create a safe and welcoming environment for tourists to have the best experience during their tour.

Organisers hope it will be a great new choice for tourists exploring Hà Nội at night, a trend that helps enhance the experience for visitors, extend their stay and increase their spending.

Current Hà Nội night tours such as Decoding Thăng Long Imperial Citadel and The Quintessence of Confucianism in the Temple of Literature and Sacred Night at Hỏa Lò Prison have received good feedback from visitors. VNS