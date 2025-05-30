World leaders charmed by Hà Nội via cultural strolls and historic landmarks

During separate visits to Việt Nam, both French President Emmanuel Macron and Hungarian President Sulyok Tamas, along with their spouses, took time to explore the cultural soul of Hà Nội through leisurely strolls, impromptu conversations with locals and visits to some of the city’s most iconic landmarks.

President Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron on May 27 began their cultural exploration shortly after arriving in Hà Nội. Their walk through the capital’s Old Quarter and around Hoàn Kiếm Lake included stops at historic sites such as King Lý Thái Tổ Statue, Ngọc Sơn Temple and St Joseph’s Cathedral. They took in the city’s unique blend of spiritual tradition and colonial architecture, often engaging warmly with local residents along the way.

The following day, Hungarian President Tamas and First Lady Nagy Zsuzsanna also enjoyed a peaceful walk around the city centre, beginning soon after their arrival.

Despite the evening drizzle, they strolled hand-in-hand through quiet streets and paused at iconic landmarks including Hòa Phong Tower, King Lý Thái Tổ Statue, and the shimmering Hoàn Kiếm Lake. Their visit was marked by warm interactions with locals and an evident curiosity about the cultural and historical layers of the capital.

These walks, spontaneous and steeped in quiet symbolism, show how cultural connection and personal engagement can complement diplomatic exchanges. Whether admiring the city’s oriental and colonial architecture or pausing in reflection by its ancient lakeside, both foreign leaders revealed a sincere interest in the heart of Việt Nam’s capital.

This photo essay captures those elegant, human moments – moments in which Hà Nội emerged not only as a political host, but as a living archive of history, grace and hospitality. VNS