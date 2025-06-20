Việt Nam, US push for ministerial-level talks on reciprocal trade

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and the US held an online ministerial-level negotiation session to resolve outstanding issues in the ongoing talks for a bilateral agreement on reciprocal trade between the two countries.

The session took place on June 19, with the participation of Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên, US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

In a constructive and open atmosphere, the ministers exchanged views and focused on solutions to tackle key outstanding issues in the bilateral trade negotiations.

Minister Nguyễn Hồng Diên welcomed proposals from the US side, while stressing Việt Nam’s desire for the US to thoroughly consider areas of particular interest to Việt Nam, especially in regard to reciprocal tariff policies and market access for key export products.

He also suggested that the two sides jointly develop practical and harmonised rules of origin that reflect the characteristics of global supply chains, ensuring fairness and convenience for businesses in both countries.

Secretary Lutnick and Greer appreciated Việt Nam’s goodwill in addressing unresolved issues, saying this provides a basis for the US to consider reciprocal tariff policies that are appropriate to Việt Nam’s specific context.

Both US representatives reaffirmed their desire and commitment to accelerating negotiations with Việt Nam, aiming for a mutually beneficial and sustainable agreement.

Greer added that the US Trade Representative’s Office (USTR) would soon finalise and send the necessary documents to facilitate further effective discussions between the two sides. — VNS