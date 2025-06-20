Market ends week with slight decline

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's stock market closed slightly lower on Friday, ending the week on a cautious note as pressure on several major stocks dragged the VN-Index below the 1,350-point threshold.

Liquidity eased slightly from the previous session, while foreign investors continued their net selling trend.

The session opened on a positive note, with many stocks gaining and the VN-Index touching as high as 1,356 points in the morning. However, selling pressure intensified in the afternoon, pulling the benchmark index into the red by the close.

At the end of the trading day, the VN-Index on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) slipped 2.69 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 1,349.35 points. Market breadth was negative, with 167 declining stocks outnumbering 135 gainers.

Liquidity rose by 18.7 per cent compared to Thursday, reaching VNĐ22.2 trillion (approximately US$850 million).

Leading the downward pressure were stocks in the Vingroup ecosystem, with the two steepest decliners of the day both coming from this group. Vingroup Joint Stock Company (VIC) dropped 2.9 per cent, while Vinhomes JSC (VHM) lost 2.1 per cent. Including Vinpearl (VPL) and Vincom Retail (VRE), Vingroup stocks collectively erased nearly four points from the VN-Index.

Other blue chips also performed poorly, adding to market weakness. Notably, PetroVietnam Gas Joint Stock Corporation (GAS) declined 3.2 per cent, ending a five-session rally.

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index declined by 0.49 points, or 0.22 per cent, to close at 227.07 points. Total trading value on the northern bourse reached VNĐ1.3 trillion, with over 73 million shares changing hands. — VNS