Kurt's Miracle helps children believe in their own worth

HÀ NỘI — A new children's musical with the message 'Believe in your own worth' will be staged on Family Day on June 28 in Hà Nội.

The Broadway-style show entitled Phép Màu Của Kurt (Kurt's Miracle), written by Đinh Tiến Dũng, includes 17 songs performed by a talented cast of children and interactive technology.

It is based on funny stories that Dũng and his children told each other every day. This is his latest script after the musical Chí Phèo’s Dream, which recently attracted great attention.

Dũng has become well known in comedy and television, and now he is breaking into the field of musicals, despite a background relating to agriculture.

He earned his fame through his contributions as a screenwriter, author and actor in popular shows such as Thư Giãn Cuối Tuần (Weekend Relaxation) and Gặp Nhau Cuối Tuần (Weekend Meeting), and as a host of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

Other contributors to the musical include famed artists and producers such as director Lại Bắc Hải Đăng, musician Lưu Hà An and general director Hoàng Anh Minh, the music director of many VTV programmes including Year-end Meeting, Proud Melody and Vietnamese Songs.

"Kurt's Miracle is produced following a mission of creating a healthy and aesthetically pleasing entertainment programme for children while nurturing their positive perceptions," said Minh.

"Instead of letting children passively receive entertainment through technology, the musical encourages multi-sensory interaction, develops imagination and creates a rich world for them."

Screenwriter Dũng said: “I really appreciate STARLAB Academy of Arts for agreeing to carry out this project as soon as I sent the script. I want to bring to the children a tolerant perspective, to show that each person has their own value and should be respected."

"The play is both fun and humorous, and profound enough for the children to understand and be more tolerant of them,” he added.

The musical features a strong cast with two main characters, Kurt and Thủy Tiên Vàng (Daffodil), 15 secondary characters that play beetles, flies, bees and flowers, and 40 other supporting characters.

It consists of 17 small scenes and 17 songs that are cleverly interwoven, leading the audience through many feelings, from joy and refreshment to heartfelt emotions and sobbing.

"Our crew has put a lot of effort, labour and love on this project. The play is centred on a special character on a journey of finding self-worth — a journey that I think everyone has experienced in life," said STARLAB representative Hiền VK.

"We chose June 28 — Vietnamese Family Day — to perform to the public to make it a gift for families who will enjoy music together and feel love."

There are only two performances, at 3pm and 8pm at Âu Cơ Theatre. VNS