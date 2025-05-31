Tourism festival gives visitors chances to know Hà Nội better

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội Tourism Festival 2025 officially opened on May 30 night at the Imperial Citadel of Thăng Long offering visitors to enjoy almost of the capital's specialties at once.

The event was one of the annual activities to promote the local industry, invite more tourists and spread Hà Nội's cultural, historic values and heritage landmarks to wider community, proving the city a 'Safe-Quality-Attractive-Friendly' destination.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Director of the Hà Nội Department of Tourism Đặng Hương Giang said: "In the context of globalisation and strong digital transformation, Hà Nội identifies tourism as a comprehensive economic sector and one of the spearheads of socio-economic development.

"With the policy of "taking tourists as the centre", Hà Nội is constantly improving the tourism environment, enhancing service quality, diversifying products and promoting digital transformation, aiming to build the capital into a "livable, friendly and creative city" -- a leading cultural tourism destination in Asia and the world."

She added that the festival was the city's major annual tourism promotion event which for long time was the most anticipated event for those who love to travel, love Hà Nội and were passionate about discovering the beauty of the country and people of Việt Nam.

Since its debut the festival introduced and promoted new, diverse, unique and attractive tourism products to tourists. In addition, it was an opportunity to strengthen the connection of tourism, culture and people from many activities organised during the three-day event, encouraging the need to travel and experience. It therefore would help attract domestic and international tourists to the capital and affiliated localities.

At this year festival, visitors have chance to experience Hà Nội through models and miniatures introducing landmarks and destinations combined with experience activities.

Staying at the citadel, visitors can travel to hundreds of famous sights through virtual reality technology, VR 360 and 3D Mapping.

Meanwhile, they can take part in workshops and listen to stories about craft villages such as Chuông Village with their unique conical hats, Bát Tràng Village with pottery making technique and Phùng Xá with silk weaving skills.

In other corner of the citadel, people can enjoy Hà Nội's delicious cuisine with phở (noodles) with chicken or beef, bánh cuốn (steamed rolled pancakes) and bún chả (noodles with grilled pork) as well as taking a cup of fragrant lotus tea along with traditional peanut candy.

There is also a space for tourists to relax their mind with sports. People can take part in mini games of golf or pickleball. Everyone can play under strong support of experience and enthusiastic staff.

Many travel companies are available to give their tours with preferential promotions, discount vouchers and gifts.

In addition to Hà Nội, other localities such as Hà Giang, Bắc Kạn, Sơn La, Phú Thọ, Quảng Ninh, Ninh Bình, Hải Dương and Bắc Ninh also take part in the event. Meanwhile many

Other activities during the festival include a famtrip to Ba Vì for new tour routes, a fashion show entitled Hà Nội Heritage with the participation of notable designers and models and a seminar discussing about how to welcome more Muslim tourists to Hà Nội.

Director Giang said in 2025 Hà Nội would renew its tourism products associated with heritage and creative spaces; expand its markets different international areas; and develop night tourism products in the Old Quarter, West Lake, and open parks -- where music, cuisine and contemporary art will be integrated.

"Each relic is not just a place to see but needs to become a place to live and experience," she said. VNS