International fireworks fest starts off with a bang

ĐÀ NẴNG — The Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2025, themed ‘Legacy of Culture’, started with performances from reigning champion Finland and the host team Đà Nẵng on Saturday.

The hosts started a 20-minute performance of 5,000 fireworks set to rock and pop music, including songs Bonjour Vietnam, Titanium and Top of the Rock, with a theme introducing Việt Nam on the threshold of a 'New Era on the Rise'.

Meanwhile, defending champions JoHo Pyro Professional Fireworks AB of Finland marked their return to Đà Nẵng with high-altitude fireworks set to rock performances of Diamond Eyes, Liar and Heroes Are Calling, lighting up the sky over the Hàn River with the beauty of their 'Nordic Lights' theme.

This year's festival also marks the first time augmented reality (AR) technology was used, displaying iconic cultural symbols of Đà Nẵng in an expansive AR environment.

Đà Nẵng City Mayor Lê Trung Chinh said the successful festival will help reach the ambitious target of building the city as Asia's leading destination for events and festivals.

The festival is one of the largest and longest firework performance celebrations in the world, with six nights of spectacular displays from May 31 to July 12.

Team Việt Nam 2 will meet Poland for the second night of the festival on June 7. — VNS