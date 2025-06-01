International fireworks fest starts off with a bang

|The Đà Nẵng team's performance at the opening ceremony of the Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2025. — Photos courtesy of DIFF
ĐÀ NẴNG — The Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2025, themed ‘Legacy of Culture’, started with performances from reigning champion Finland and the host team Đà Nẵng on Saturday.
|Fireworks over the Hàn River during the Đà Nẵng team's performance. The host and the defending champion JoHo Pyro Professional Fireworks AB of Finland kicked off the festival with performances on May 31.
The hosts started a 20-minute performance of 5,000 fireworks set to rock and pop music, including songs Bonjour Vietnam, Titanium and Top of the Rock, with a theme introducing Việt Nam on the threshold of a 'New Era on the Rise'.
Meanwhile, defending champions JoHo Pyro Professional Fireworks AB of Finland marked their return to Đà Nẵng with high-altitude fireworks set to rock performances of Diamond Eyes, Liar and Heroes Are Calling, lighting up the sky over the Hàn River with the beauty of their 'Nordic Lights' theme.
|The Finland team show off their fireworks technology at the Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival over the Hàn River.
This year's festival also marks the first time augmented reality (AR) technology was used, displaying iconic cultural symbols of Đà Nẵng in an expansive AR environment.
Đà Nẵng City Mayor Lê Trung Chinh said the successful festival will help reach the ambitious target of building the city as Asia's leading destination for events and festivals.
|The Finnish team's fireworks performance at the opening ceremony of the Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival.
The festival is one of the largest and longest firework performance celebrations in the world, with six nights of spectacular displays from May 31 to July 12.
|Dancers and other artists perform at the opening of the Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2025. The event will take place from May 31 to July 12.
Team Việt Nam 2 will meet Poland for the second night of the festival on June 7. — VNS