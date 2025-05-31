Politics & Law
Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum and Memorial to Heroic Martyrs to close earlier for maintenance

May 31, 2025 - 21:00
The Ministry of National Defence has revised the timeline for halting ceremonial visits to two major national sites in Hà Nội as part of their 2025 maintenance plan.
A view of the Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of National Defence has revised the suspension period for ceremonial visits to the Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum and the Memorial to Heroic Martyrs in Hà Nội, according to an official statement released on Friday.

The adjustment follows a directive from the ministry regarding the 2025 periodic maintenance schedule for the two national landmarks, located on Bắc Sơn Street in the capital’s Ba Đình District.

An earlier notice - Official Dispatch No.2633 - had scheduled the suspension of activities from June 6 to August 10. That timeline has now been updated.

Under the revised plan, ceremonial visits to the Mausoleum and the Memorial will be suspended from June 2 to July 31, 2025. Activities will resume on August 2 in accordance with the regular schedule. — VNS

