Vietnamese ‘Wonderwoman’ exhibition in Paris celebrates everyday heroism

PARIS Images of Vietnamese women reimagined through the lens of “Wonderwoman” are currently on view in Paris, offering a fresh perspective on heroism in everyday life.

The exhibition, Our Wonderwoman, showcases images taken by French photographer Maroussia Bleitrach, during her three-year stay in Hà Nội.

The show features three photo series portraying contemporary Vietnamese women as heroic figures in distinct settings. These visual narratives were shaped by street interviews in Hà Nội, where residents shared their ideas of what a modern-day female hero might look like.

To bring these imagined archetypes to life, Bleitrach collaborated with three well-known Vietnamese artists – singer Trương Mỹ Anh, hip-hop artist Mai Tinh Vi and actress-singer Hứa Thanh Tú. Each woman embodied a version of Wonderwoman inspired by public input and cultural context.

“I often think about how Wonderwoman is represented in popular culture and how that shapes our perceptions,” Bleitrach said.

“There aren’t many female superheroes in the US, and the existing model feels limited. I wondered what would happen if we placed that archetype in Việt Nam – would it change, or would the environment adapt?”

With the help of interpreters, Bleitrach conducted interviews and photo sessions, asking questions like: What would a heroic Vietnamese woman wear? How would she move? What would her name be?

From 10 interviews, she selected four standout profiles and developed four character concepts – three of which are featured in the exhibition.

The resulting images depict women who are bold, self-reliant and expressive, while still grounded in values passed down through generations.

Bleitrach said she believes heroism is reflected not in superpowers, but in everyday acts of courage, love, and resilience.

Each photograph was carefully staged in public spaces, with attention to costume, styling, and setting.

Bleitrach worked with a team of five women in Hà Nội, including fashion designer Trang Phạm, to ensure the characters felt authentic yet visually striking. The outfits incorporated subtle pop and funky elements to add personality.

By placing these characters in real-life environments, Bleitrach aimed to explore how society responds to the idea of a female hero in daily life.

“We wanted to see how people reacted when these imagined figures stepped into the real world,” she said.

The exhibition has drawn strong interest from both local and international visitors.

Vietnamese student Hoàng Ngọc Giang, studying in France, said: “I’m proud that Việt Nam has become a source of inspiration for people around the world. We’re used to seeing heroic women tied to wartime history, but this exhibition offers a new angle – one rooted in the present.”

Bleitrach’s concept suggests that heroism can be found in many roles: a firefighter, a mother, a footballer. “Each of us carries a version of Wonderwoman”, Giang added.

For Bleitrach, Việt Nam is a country with a rich cultural legacy and resilient spirit.

“What moved me most was realising that superpowers aren’t what define heroism. It’s the strength, perseverance, and individuality found in everyday life – especially among Vietnamese women,” she said.

Our Wonderwoman runs through June 26 at 30 Galerie Jaune, Rue de Envierges, 75020, Paris. VNS