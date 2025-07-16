Hà Nội’s golden travel season: a dynamic comeback on all fronts

HÀ NỘI In the first half of this year, Hà Nội welcomed around 15.6 million visitors, marking an 11.8 per cent year-on-year increase.

June alone saw nearly 2.8 million tourist arrivals, including nearly 500,000 foreigners, a 21.4 per cent surge.

These figures signify more than a recovery — they mark a turning point in the capital’s tourism sector following years of disruption caused by the pandemic and global volatility.

According to Deputy Director of the Hà Nội Department of Tourism Trần Trung Hiếu, the city is now at a "golden time” to boost both visitor numbers and service quality.

The launch of innovative tourism products has increased Hà Nội’s appeal and reaffirmed its position as a premier destination in the region.

The capital’s resurgence has also caught international attention. Hà Nội was recently ranked among TripAdvisor’s Top Three Most Popular Global Destinations, listed among the Top 25 All-Time Favourite Destinations, and named one of the Top 11 Most Attractive Cities by Time Out magazine.

For Director of the Hà Nội Department of Tourism Đặng Hương Giang, this success stems from a five-year strategic vision focused on main markets like China and South Korea, along with targeted promotional campaigns.

These efforts are tailored to align with the preferences and spending habits of different tourist groups and have helped shape a more sustainable image of Hà Nội tourism.

One of the city’s key shifts has been moving beyond visitor volume toward value-driven tourism. Hà Nội is now placing greater emphasis on attracting high-spending, long-stay travellers who seek meaningful cultural and artistic experiences.

“This is the core differentiator that will give Hà Nội a competitive edge over other cities in the region,” Giang said.

Night tours, creative spaces

Between now and the end of the year, Hà Nội will unveil a series of signature tourism products, including a group of 20 night tours. Of these, The Trấn Vũ Bell performance at Quán Thánh Temple revives the sacred atmosphere of ancient Thăng Long Imperial Citadel.

Two major cultural routes — the Southern Thăng Long Heritage Path and The Path of Confucianism — will guide tourists through historical villages, pagodas and relics linked to the city’s legacy of learning and scholarship.

Meanwhile, Hà Nội’s creative spaces are being reimagined as travel destinations themselves. Products such as the Trúc Bạch Subsidy Street, the nostalgic tram-themed tour Heritage Echoes 6, and the Ethnic Dao Herbal Village Discovery in Ba Vì are designed to meet the rising demand for personalised, experience-based travel especially among younger visitors.

Hà Nội is also investing in inter-provincial tourism corridors. New river tours on the Red River and the Đuống River are connecting the capital with provinces like Hưng Yên, Bắc Ninh and Hải Phòng, while luxury night trains such as S Journey, Hoa Phượng Đỏ (Hà Nội–Hải Phòng) and the upcoming Five Gateways Express promise a new era of cultural train travel.

The city will also host a vibrant lineup of festivals reflecting the unique spirit of the capital, including the Hà Nội Tourism Festival at Thăng Long Imperial Citadel, the Beverage Festival at Thống Nhất Park from August 29 to September 2, the Third Hanoi Autumn Festival from October 3 to 5, the Long Dress Tourism Festival in Sơn Tây from November 7 to 9, and the Gastronomy and Handicraft Tourism Festival on Trịnh Công Sơn pedestrian street in November.

Promotional efforts are also expanding both domestically and internationally. The city will showcase its tourism strengths at key events such as ITE HCM City, Đà Lạt Golden Week, the Osaka Expo in Japan, ITB India in Mumbai, and IFTM Top Resa in France.

Notably, the upcoming Smart Tourism Development Conference (July 29–30) will offer a platform for Hà Nội to share its digital transformation strategies and personalisation initiatives.

Businesses step up with trend-driven products

Private tourism enterprises in Hà Nội are also accelerating their efforts to adapt to new trends and traveller expectations.

The Hà Nội Tourism Corporation has rolled out a trio of promotional packages across accommodation, entertainment and culinary experiences.

In the travel sector, Hanoi Tourist is expanding its city tours, cycling tours, night tours and food culture tours for both domestic and international long-stay visitors.

A standout product is the Back to Roots tour series by Captour Club and the Hà Nội Tourism Association, launched for Việt Nam’s National Day on September 2.

Another groundbreaking initiative is the Five Gateways Express train developed by the Vietnam Railway Corporation.

The three pillars: Promotion, Partnership and Digital Shift

According to Director of the Việt Nam Tourism Information Centre Hoàng Quốc Hòa, Hà Nội’s 2025 stimulus programme is not just timely — it’s vital to aligning with Việt Nam’s national tourism push. Communication and promotion play a central role in spreading Hà Nội’s image to global audiences.

The centre is spearheading promotional campaigns on vietnam.travel and through the National Tourism Administration’s social media platforms.

On the digital front, the centre is collaborating with Hà Nội to deploy an integrated e-ticketing system at key heritage sites including the Temple of Literature, President Hồ Chí Minh’s relic complex, Quán Thánh Temple and major museums. This platform aims to enhance visitor experience and improve flow management.

Hà Nội is also incorporating global tourism trends into its ecosystem — sustainable travel, film tourism, AI-powered personalisation and rail-based travel are all being explored in depth. — VNS