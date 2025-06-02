Huế seeks to attract more RoK tourists

HUẾ — The Huế Department of Tourism held a promotion conference on May 30 to boost tourism ties with the Republic of Korea (RoK), aiming to highlight the central city’s unique tourism offerings and expand international visitor channels.

The event connected Vietnamese and South Korean travel firms, encouraging new air routes and partnerships. Discussions focused on introducing Huế’s cultural appeal to South Korean tourists and facilitating business collaboration through product showcases and cooperation agreements' signing.

Deputy Director of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism Phạm Văn Thủy emphasised the RoK as a top tourism market, noting 1.58 million South Korean arrivals in Viêt Nam in the first four months of 2025.

He urged Huế to leverage its role as host of the 2025 National Tourism Year by developing high-quality, personalised products that reflect local identity and appeal to South Korean travellers.

Thủy also called for strategic investment in luxury resorts, entertainment complexes, and extended-stay services to elevate Huế’s tourism brand and retain visitors longer.

President of the Korean Association of Travel Agents Lee Jin Seok proposed initiatives like “Healing Huế Week” and themed family tours, as well as cross-border products linked with Laos. He emphasised adaptable tour design and joint promotions to meet diverse visitor interests.

The municipal Department of Tourism signed a cooperation agreement with the Korean Travel Association during the event.— VNA/VNS