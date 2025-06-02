Đà Nẵng emerges as a global culinary star for 2025

The Michelin Guide’s selection of Đà Nẵng as an exciting culinary destination for 2025 has cemented the central coastal city’s place on the global food map, highlighting the vibrant appeal of its seafood-heavy cuisine and diverse regional flavours, said the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

A culinary map to draw repeat visitors

Đà Nẵng is aiming high for 2025, targeting 11.9 million visitors to its hotels, restaurants, and attractions, with a projected revenue from tourism-related services exceeding VNĐ36 trillion (US$1.44 billion). Since June 2024, when Michelin first cast its discerning eye on Đà Nẵng, the city has joined Việt Nam's culinary elite, trailing only Hà Nội and HCM City. Up to 36 local eateries snagged the 2024 Bib Gourmand for quality and wallet-friendly fare, while one restaurant secured a coveted Michelin Star and another received a Michelin Green Star for sustainability.

In early 2025, Michelin named the city one of Asia’s 10 must-visit culinary hubs and a haven for food tourists and digital nomads.

Đà Nẵng rolled out its Food Tour Passport programme in late 2024 to maintain the momentum. From March 28 - June 28, 2025, visitors can collect stamps at participating eateries to redeem for gifts, with 5,000 bilingual passports offering exclusive perks. A digital culinary map, accessible at foodtourdanang.vn, guides tourists to 400 reputable eateries, Michelin-honoured venues, and local specialties ideal for souvenirs.

Expanding a dynamic food scene

Đà Nẵng is ramping up promotional activities to position itself as a global culinary crossroads, where Vietnamese traditions meet international palates. Food festivals regularly pop up, and campaigns like the Food Passport keep the buzz alive. Behind the scenes, tech partnerships with platforms like iPOS and KiotViet are dragging stalls into the digital age, streamlining orders and polishing service.

The municipal authorities have pegged gastronomy as a linchpin, pouring resources into quality and innovation. The goal is to lure deep-pocketed travellers, including leisure seekers, corporate groups, golfers, honeymooners, and luxury vacationers, from Northeast and Southeast Asia, with an eye on farther-flung markets like Western Europe, Russia, Australia, New Zealand, India, and the US.

To distinguish itself, Đà Nẵng is building its culinary tourism around three pillars: local dishes rooted in central Việt Nam's traditions, regional specialties from across the country, and international cuisine that reflects its growing appeal.— VNA/VNS