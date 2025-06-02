National Billiards, Snooker Championship finals kick off

BÀ RỊA - VŨNG TÀU — Around 230 top cueists from around the country are taking part in the final round of the 2025 National Billiards & Snooker Championship in Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province that opened on June 1.

It features 1-cushion carom, 3-cushion carom, 9-ball pool, 10-ball pool, and snooker, with women’s 9-ball pool and 3-cushion carom being played for the first time.

The event has attracted stars such as Trần Quyết Chiến, Nguyễn Quốc Nguyện and Nguyễn Trần Thanh Tự.

Đinh Nguyễn Hoàng, head coach of the Bà Rịa–Vũng Tàu team, said his province’s best players such as Phan Hoàng, Nguyễn Phúc Long and Phùng Kiện Tường have advanced to the finals.

“I hope our team will achieve top results in some events we are targeting like men’s 9-ball Pool, men’s 10-ball Pool and women’s 3-cushion Carom.”

At the opening ceremony, representatives of VBSF awarded certificates of merit to players who achieved outstanding results in Asian and international tournaments since the start of 2024.

The championship will go on until June 11. — VNS