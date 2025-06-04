Politics & Law
Thailand’s tourism sector called for major upgrades

June 04, 2025 - 10:59
While tourism provides over 4.4 million jobs in Thailand, the industry is facing global uncertainties such as geopolitical tensions and concerns about traveler safety.
Visitors in Thai traditional outfits pose for photos at Wat Arun Buddhist temple in Bangkok. — The Star/ANN Photo

BANGKOK — Thailand must be upgraded into a sustainable and high-quality tourism destination, stated a letter from the Tourism Council of Thailand (TCT) to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, calling for urgent reforms to enhance the nation’s global tourism competitiveness.

TCT Chairman Chai Arunanondchai emphasised that while tourism provides over 4.4 million jobs in Thailand, the industry is facing global uncertainties such as geopolitical tensions and concerns about traveler safety.

Chai urged the government to urgently address long-standing issues of tourist scams and fraud, as well as crack down on related crimes. Restoring confidence in Thailand’s safety requires collaboration among agencies, effective case monitoring systems, and clear zoning and cannabis-use regulations to prevent overconsumption by tourists.

To address workforce shortages, the TCT proposed establishing a regional tourism skills school focusing on languages, technology, customer service, and communication.

The council also recommended simplifying the legal process for hotel and lodging operators by replacing multiple permits with a single license to reduce bureaucratic burden.

Chai stressed the need for a new body dedicated to sustainable tourism development, operator training, and coordination with relevant stakeholders. This would align Thailand’s tourism sector with global trends and meet stringent EU environmental standards.

TCT has submitted proposals to the Finance and Transport Ministries. The Finance Ministry is being asked to provide low-interest loans and set up a sustainable tourism fund for small and medium-sized operators currently lacking access to financing.

Meanwhile, the Transport Ministry is encouraged to curb taxi and car rental scams and expand rail services to better connect major and secondary cities. — VNA/VNS

