Thailand records 4.24 per cent drop in foreign visitors

June 26, 2025 - 08:36
Thailand welcomed about 6.04 million foreign visitors from January 1 to June 22, down 4.24% year-on-year.
Tourists take photos at the Sanctuary of Truth Museum in Pattaya, Thailand. — XINHUA/VNA Photo

BANGKOK — Thailand's foreign tourist arrivals from January 1 to June 22 fell 4.24 per cent compared to the same period last year, the Thai Tourism and Sports Ministry reported on June 24.

The Southeast Asian nation welcomed about 6.04 million foreign visitors in the period, with Malaysia being the largest source with 2.19 million visitors, followed by China with 2.17 million.

The figures were announced in the context that the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) of Thailand cut its forecast for foreign tourist arrivals this year to 37 million from 38 million.

In 2019, before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Thailand reported a record 40 million international tourist arrivals.— VNA/VNS

