EU lists Thailand as low-risk for deforestation-free trade

BANGKOK — Thailand has been officially designated a “Low Risk” country under the European Union’s Deforestation-free Regulation (EUDR), easing the export of Thai agricultural products to EU markets.

According to Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives Narumon Pinyosinwat, the classification confirms Thailand’s compliance with EU standards that require exports to be free from deforestation and produced in accordance with legal obligations on land use, labour, and human rights.

The EUDR applies to commodities such as coffee, cocoa, palm oil, soybeans, rubber, and timber. Thailand’s inclusion in the low-risk category indicates a low likelihood that these exports are linked to deforestation or illegal land use. The European Commission’s assessment places Thailand among the countries with minimal risk of contributing to forest loss through agricultural production.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives has worked in coordination with the EU to prepare for the regulation, encouraging producers to upgrade practices to meet traceability and sustainability standards. These efforts have involved both public outreach and technical support for farmers and agribusinesses to improve compliance.

With this designation, Thai exporters are expected to benefit from simplified documentation and fewer regulatory hurdles when entering EU markets. The lower compliance burden will support trade in key products affected by the regulation, strengthening the competitiveness of Thai agriculture in Europe. — VNA/VNS