Nurses in Malaysia decry increase in weekly working hours from 42 to 45

KUALA LUMPUR — The Malayan Nurses Union (MNU) is up in arms over the Malaysian government’s decision to increase the weekly working hours of nurses in the public sector from 42 to 45, effective Aug 1.

Its president Saaidah Athman said nurses have made many sacrifices in serving the well-being of the public, and they were unhappy with the additional workload being imposed on them.

In a letter dated May 28 to the Health Ministry secretary-general, the Public Services Department (JPA) paused the implementation of the new working arrangement, which was originally scheduled to begin on June 1.

The JPA also stated that this would be the final postponement and that the new working hours would be implemented soon.

A previous postponement had already been granted, moving the start date from March 1 to May 31 at the Health Ministry’s request.

While the MNU welcomed the latest postponement, Ms Saaidah hopes the ministry will maintain the current 42-hour work week instead of increasing it to 45 hours.

She noted that nurses in countries such as Singapore and the Philippines work 40 hours a week, in line with recommendations by the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

This, she said, is because regular work hours are already tiring enough for nurses, and additional hours would lead to exhaustion.

“Where is the justice and welfare for nurses, who are the pulse, heart, and backbone of the ministry?

“The current working structure in the healthcare system must be improved.

“In other countries, including Singapore, nurses only work in wards and handle recovery work. But in Malaysia, we perform many tasks — from escorting patients to x-rays and the operating theatre, to indenting, collecting data, participating in audits, and being involved in hospital activities,” she told The Star on May 29.

She added that nurses would be disappointed if the 45-hour work week was implemented.

Saaidah said nurses were at the frontline of medical care during the COVID-19 pandemic and served the nation, often at the cost of leaving their families due to the demands of the job.

“Imagine if the work hours were extended but there was no review on the burden of the job and the improvements,” she said.

Nurses have previously opposed the new working hours, citing a lack of work-life balance and increased workload. — THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK