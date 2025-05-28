ASEAN vows to uphold peace, freedom of navigation in East Sea

KUALA LUMPUR — ASEAN leaders have reasserted their unwavering commitment to maintaining peace, stability, and freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea (called in Việt Nam in East Sea), amid growing concerns over rising maritime tensions in the region.

In a Chairman’s Statement issued on May 28 following the conclusion of the 46th ASEAN Summit, themed “Inclusivity and Sustainability”, the leaders reiterated the need to maintain a rules-based regional order and called for all parties to exercise maximum restraint and avoid any activities that can escalate disputes or threaten peace and stability in the waters.

The statement emphasised the critical importance of fostering mutual trust and confidence among claimant states and other stakeholders.

ASEAN leaders urged all parties to avoid provocative actions that could complicate the situation and instead pursue peaceful measures to resolve disputes, in full respect for legal and diplomatic processes, and in accordance with internationally recognised laws, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The regional grouping also highlighted the demand to avoid the threat or use of force and to uphold the integrity of international law as a guiding framework in all efforts to manage tensions and disputes in the maritime domain.

In addition, ASEAN leaders underscored the importance of fully implementing the 2002 Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), which serves as a political commitment to avoid aggressive actions and resolve disputes through dialogue. They also welcomed progress made in ongoing negotiations toward a long-anticipated Code of Conduct (COC) in the East Sea.

ASEAN welcomed practical measures aimed at reducing maritime tensions and minimising risks of accidents, misunderstandings, and miscalculations. The leaders reaffirmed the importance of undertaking confidence-building and preventive measures to foster greater trust and transparency among parties involved in the East Sea.

The statement concluded with a firm reiteration of ASEAN’s long-standing position on the need to uphold and respect international law, particularly the 1982 UNCLOS, as the universal legal framework governing the world’s oceans and maritime conduct.

The Chairman's Statement, with its 139 points, includes ASEAN's stance on the East Sea under the section addressing regional and international issues. — VNA/VNS