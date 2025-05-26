Southeast Asian leaders sign Kuala Lumpur Declaration "ASEAN 2045: Our Shared Future"

KUALA LUMPUR — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and leaders of other ASEAN member states on Monday signed the Kuala Lumpur Declaration entitled “ASEAN 2045: Our Shared Future,” approved the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, along with four strategies on politics-security, economy, culture-society and connectivity.

The signing and adoption of these strategic documents is a historic milestone, opening a new chapter of ASEAN development in the journey of regional integration in the next two decades, affirming the commitment and determination of the countries towards a self-reliant, dynamic, creative and people-centred ASEAN.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, ASEAN Chair 2025, reiterated the commitment of the founding members nearly 60 years ago to promote friendship, solidarity and cooperation, ensuring that the people and future generations live in peace, freedom and prosperity. The signing ceremony of the Kuala Lumpur Declaration today is a re-enactment of that sacred promise, not only a tribute to the past, but also a living covenant with the future.

The process of building the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 was launched 5 years ago, originating from Vietnam's initiative during its ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020 on ASEAN's post-2025 development orientation, bringing ASEAN confidently into a new development phase.

Over the years, all ASEAN agencies, with a comprehensive and community-wide approach, have conducted extensive consultations to learn and listen to the opinions and aspirations of all groups and genders in the region, ensuring that the new development strategy framework meets the expectations and practical benefits of the people.

The adoption of the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, along with four strategies, demonstrates ASEAN's proactive approach, not only adapting to a changing world, but also leading with solidarity, mettle and a common vision.

The 2045 strategic documents inherit and promote the achievements, maintain ASEAN's core values, and open up many opportunities and potential for intra- and extra-bloc cooperation, enhancing ASEAN's role, reputation and position both regionally and internationally. — VNA/VNS