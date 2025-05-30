Runners check in World Heritage while racing in Hạ Long

Marathon

QUẢNG NINH — The annual VnExpress Marathon Hạ Long 2025 will be a 'welcome summer' event of the national marathoners as it will be organised on June 1 in Quảng Ninh Province.

It is the first time that the running event next to the world heritage held in the summer time instead of autumn previously. It is expected to match runners of the whole family, adults and children to begin a brilliant off-school period.

More than 10,000 marathoners including 300 foreigners make the fourth-edition tournament one of the largest in Việt Nam. They will compete in the 42km, 21km, 10km and 5km categories.

A 700m-distance Kun Marathon will be free for children from 6 to 10 years old.

Runners will check in and test their abilities in the middle of the nature's breathtaking beauty as routes are designed to embrace the green Hạ Long Bay and local most typical destinations. The journey is said challenging, satisfying and full of emotions.

Two days prior to the race, there are different activities in the expo area.

A big bonus will be delivered to the overall champions of each category and age groups' winners.

Last year, Huỳnh Anh Khôi and Lê Minh Tuân took top podium of the men's and women's 42km. VNS