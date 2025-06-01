Cao Pendant Quang Vinh's journey of passion and pride

By Thanh Nga

Tears of joy streamed down Cao Pendant Quang Vinh's face when he received the news: he has been selected for the Vietnamese national team for the first time, for the upcoming match against Malaysia in the 2027 Asian Cup Qualifiers.

"I cried," Vinh admitted. "The last time I cried was when I officially became a Vietnamese citizen. This time, it’s because I’m one step closer to realising my dream of joining the national team."

Among the 23 players called up by South Korean coach Kim Sang-sik, Vinh stands out. With Vietnamese-French heritage, he has not only been a vital player for Hà Nội Police in their recent journey to the ASEAN Club Championship finals, but he’s also in remarkable form - an essential asset as Việt Nam prepares to face Malaysia.

"I’m still pinching myself to see if this is a dream," Vinh said. "I can’t wait for the team meeting. Over the past year in Việt Nam, my Vietnamese has improved significantly; I’m eager to chat comfortably with my teammates. Most importantly, I want to fight alongside them and win every match we play, starting with Malaysia."

Since joining Hà Nội Police in August 2024, Vinh quickly established himself as a key player, starting in over 30 matches across all competitions. His consistent performance showcases his undeniable influence on the right wing. Not only does he defend with tenacity, but he also contributes to the attack, boasting two goals and two assists in his last five matches, impressive statistics for a full-back.

Vinh's playing style is a perfect blend of modernity and flair. He possesses a solid physical foundation, sharp football intelligence and an uncanny ability to read the game. When the situation calls for an offensive push, he makes precise overlaps and crosses. Conversely, he is unyielding in defence, often stepping up to neutralise threats with crucial interventions.

The pinnacle of his form was evident in the second leg of the ASEAN Club Championship final against Buriram United. Facing one of Thailand's strongest teams, Vinh excelled in his defensive duties and scored the opening goal through a perfect combination play. Unfortunately, his team faced heartbreak in a penalty shoot-out after a valiant effort.

The Vietnamese team are set to face Malaysia on June 10, and fans are eagerly anticipating Vinh's debut with the Golden Star Warriors at the Bukit Jalil stadium.

As Kim looks to stabilise the left-back position, Vinh's inclusion feels like a beacon of hope. His playing style aligns perfectly with Kim's strategy, which demands high defensive acumen and the ability to reorganise the team’s structure. With a strong physical presence and a left-footed finesse, Vinh is not afraid to engage in ball progression from the back, a crucial trait for modern full-backs.

At 28, Vinh approaches his national team debut not merely as a learning experience, but with the intent to make an immediate impact. His determination to assert himself, coupled with his robust training in Europe, fuels a fresh and invigorating mindset.

Football pundit Đoàn Minh Xương said, "The match against Malaysia is pivotal; the Vietnamese team cannot afford to lose. The manager will prioritise stability, starting with the defensive line-up. With many familiar faces returning, even a newcomer like Vinh can introduce unexpected solutions, allowing Văn Vĩ the freedom to attack as he does at Nam Định."

A lifelong passion for football

Born in France as Jason Quang Vinh Pendant, Vinh’s football journey began at the tender age of five, inspired by his father. Growing up in Sarcelles, a small town north of Paris, he was surrounded by children dreaming of football stardom.

"My father loved the game and always encouraged me to pursue it," Vinh reminisced. "He helped me train and instilled that passion in me."

Vinh’s talent blossomed as he played for France's U16 and U18 teams, even captaining the Sochaux youth squad.

In 2020, he took his skills to the United States, playing for New York Red Bulls, before moving to Quevilly-Rouen in France's Ligue 2. By August 2024, he found a new home with Hà Nội Police Club in the V.League.

In March, Vinh obtained his Vietnamese citizenship with the name Cao Pendant Quang Vinh, with Cao being his mother's surname.

Returning to Việt Nam was more than just a career move for Vinh; it was a quest to connect with his roots.

"I was eager to explore Vietnamese culture," he said. "Half of my blood is Vietnamese, and I feel a deep connection to this heritage. Growing up with my mother, I learned about our traditions, from cooking to celebrating Tết [Lunar New Year]."

Now, Vinh embraces his life in Việt Nam, starting each day by taking his children to school, enjoying walks with his wife around Ecopark on the eastern outskirts of Hà Nội, and dedicating his afternoons to training.

"I cherish every moment here," he said. "I want to live the rest of my life in Việt Nam. No matter where offers come from, I intend to stay. I intend to help develop Vietnamese football and show the world the talent we have. I believe Vietnamese football will only grow stronger." VNS