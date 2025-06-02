Politics & Law
Vinh wins SCTV International Three-Cushion Billiards Cup

June 02, 2025 - 18:05
Bao Phương Vinh celebrates winning the 2025 SCTV International Three-Cushion Billiards Cup. — Photo laodong.vn

HCM CITY — Cueist Bao Phương Vinh emerged victorious at the 2025 SCTV International Three-Cushion Billiards Cup, which concluded in HCM City over the weekend.

In the first semi-final, World Cup Bogotá champion Trần Quyết Chiến, who is 42, faced off against Trần Thanh Lực in an exhilarating match. Chiến initially led 46-32 but was nearly caught as Lực closed the gap to 49-47. Nonetheless, Chiến maintained his composure and secured his place in the final with a narrow 50-47 victory.

The second semi-final featured Vinh, who demonstrated exceptional skill by racing to a 25-6 lead against Mai Tân Huyên within just eight innings. Although Huyên attempted a strong comeback, Vinh sealed his win with a 12-point series in the 21st inning, finishing with a score of 50-34.

The final match between Chiến and Vinh was a thrilling showdown between two of Việt Nam's top players from different generations. Chiến started aggressively, but Vinh quickly adapted and took a 25-18 lead at the halfway mark. The second half was marked by a tense back-and-forth battle, but Vinh's composure and consistency ultimately led him to a decisive 50-44 victory after 18 innings.

For his triumph in the 2025 SCTV Cup, Vinh received a prize of VNĐ500 million (approximately US$19,700), while runner-up Chiến was awarded VNĐ100 million ($3,950). Semifinalists Lực and Huyên each took home VNĐ50 million ($1,975). VNS

