New leaders to guide national MMA to stronger and better development

Mixed martial arts

HÀ NỘI — Re-elected President of the Việt Nam Mixed Martial Arts Federation (VMMAF) Ngô Đức Quỳnh promised to lead his federation to reach new height while promote the national MMA movement to wider professional community.

Quỳnh was revoted the VMMAF's top leader after a national congress's second term held on May 31 in Hà Nội.

In the congress, delegates elected 27 executive committee members, including seven standing members.

Quỳnh will be supported by three vice presidents Đào Gia Bảo, Võ Quốc Thắng and Nguyễn Tuấn Cường and General Secretary Mai Thanh Ba for the period of 2025-30.

VMMAF set to strongly develop the MMA movement nationwide; organising the national competition system from 2026 with the series of club cups, national championships and national youth championships; and closely coordinating with the Sports Authorities of Việt Nam (SAV) to prepare athletes to participate in major international sports events such as Asian Games, Asian Indoor Games and SEA Games.

Attending the congress, SAV Deputy Director Lê Thị Hoàng Yến said that although MMA was not yet a department in the SAV's units, the VMMAF united and made great efforts to build the movement and develop it over the past five years.

She believed that under the leadership of the new executive committee and President Quỳnh MMA would certainly make greater strides.

Previously in the 2020-25 term, VMMAF became official member of the International MMA Federation (IMMAF) and the Asian MMA Association (AMMA).

Under VMMAF, Vietnamese athletes successfully won one gold, two silvers and one bronze from the first Asian championships in Bangkok in 2024.

MMA was developed in Việt Nam recently but the sport received strong attention with clubs in many cities and provinces. Tournaments, especially the LION Championship series, are regularly organised luring both local and international fighters as well as supporters.

Vietnamese MMA athletes have also crossed the border seeking international titles and some of them made remarkable result.

Most recently, Nghiêm Văn Ý was the first Vietnamese who lived and practised locally secured a win in the Road to UFC event, opening his door to the world largest MMA arena.

Earlier, Vietnamese-American Quang Lê took his first match in UFC with a submission win. —VNS