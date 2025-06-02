60 world golf legends to compete at Việt Nam Legends Championship

Golf

HCM CITY — This year's Việt Nam Legends Championship international golf tournament is set to take place in HCM City from November 25 to 30 as part of a longer series of golf-related events in the city. The organisers announced the event at Tân Sơn Nhất Golf Course over the weekend.

The tournament will be held along with a series of international golf activities in Việt Nam in collaboration with the European Tour Group. It positions HCM City as a significant destination within the global Legends Tour competition system, making it one of 21 countries to host Legends Tour events in 2025.

The competition will feature over 60 world golf legends from the Legends Tour, alongside hundreds of domestic and international amateur golfers, with more than 3,000 participants expected to take part in various activities that will continue for weeks, including the qualifying round, 'Road to Legends' and 'Future Legends' events, and the Việt Nam Legends Championship 2025 in November.

Participants will get high-class experiences, opportunities to interact with golf legends and avenues for trade exchanges.

"The Việt Nam Legends Tour 2025 is not just a sports event; it serves as a bridge for cultural, economic and human exchange between Việt Nam and international friends. We hope this event affirms HCM City's role as a centre for hosting regional and world-class sporting events while opening investment opportunities for the business community," Nguyễn Nam Nhân, deputy director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of HCM City and head of the organising committee, said.

During a weekend meeting, representatives of the Legends Tour and The Golf House signed a strategic cooperation agreement to officially commit to organising the Việt Nam Legends Championship for three consecutive years, from 2025 to 2027, in HCM City.

Additionally, both parties signed a memorandum of understanding to develop a Golf Academy in Việt Nam aimed at training young athletes and promoting sustainable golf development in Southeast Asia.

Chairman of the Legends Tour Ryan Howsam said: "We are honoured to hold the Việt Nam Legends Tour 2025 in HCM City – a dynamic, friendly and promising city. The tournament not only offers top-notch experiences for golf enthusiasts but also provides an opportunity for world legends to connect with the Vietnamese business community and fans."

Howsam added that from a business perspective, an event like the Việt Nam Legends Championship 2025 provides a classy golf environment for networking and direct dialogue with local government and the business community, which is vital in today’s changing global investment landscape.

According to the organising committee, this year's schedule features the 'Road to Legends' tournament series in June, August, September and October, culminating in the Việt Nam Legends Championship from November 25 to 30.

The Việt Nam Legends Championship also aims to promote the image of HCM City and Việt Nam globally, enhance cultural exchange, tourism, investment and trade, and connect Vietnamese enterprises with international partners through roundtable conferences and business exchanges.

Moreover the event will facilitate investment promotion activities across eight key industries: renewable energy, halal food and agriculture, infrastructure and real estate, tourism and hotels, logistics and seaports, technology and innovation, healthcare and pharmaceuticals and fast-moving consumer goods. — VNS