Muaythai fighters win four golds from world championships

Muaythai

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam arrived home with four golds from the IFMA World Muaythai Championships 2025 on June 1.

In Turkey, Huỳnh Hà Hữu Hiếu defended her title in the women's 45kg category, knocking out Gamze Korkmaz of the hosts in the first round.

Earlier, Hoàng Thị Thu secured her gold in the women's 71kg U23 category. Hoàng Khánh Mai won in the women's 45kg U23. Nguyễn Ngọc Hoàng and Hoàng Đình Mạnh topped the podium in the men's doubles wai kru (performance).

Their teammates also pocketed six silvers and four bronzes to be placed fifth in the medal tally

The winning team was also ranked top of Individual Neutral Athletes with 17 golds, followed by Ukraine and the Philippines.

Vietnamese athletes will now be getting ready for the Asian championships which will be held in Thái Nguyên Province, Việt Nam, for the first time next month and the 33rd SEA Games in December in Thailand. VNS