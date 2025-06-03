Players ready for Malaysia match in 2027 AFC Asian Cup’s qualifier

Football

HÀ NỘI Việt Nam has set its sights on at least one point from a 2027 AFC Asian Cup’s third qualification round match against Malaysia on June 10 in Kuala Lumpur.

Coach Kim Sang-sik has called up 23 players for a training camp in Hà Nội in readiness for the match.

Among them are veterans, youngsters and naturalised players who all are excited and determined for a positive result.

Back to the national team after two years of absence, striker Nguyễn Công Phượng is expected to be an explosive factor in Kim's front line.

Phượng has been the nation's most wanted player since he played in the national U19 squad in 2014.

He was ​​considered a 'treasure' of a player, not only for Hoàng Anh Gia Lai FC, but also whenever he joined the national teams at all levels and for nearly a decade in the limelight.

He also received attention and offers from international clubs, signing contracts with Mito Hollyhock and Yokohama FC of Japan, Incheon United of South Korea and Sint Truiden of Belgium, making him a Vietnamese player who competed the most time abroad.

“I am always aware of my responsibility for the national team. When people need me and give me the opportunity, I will do my best," said Phượng.

"Once on the field, I have to give everything for my team and the national pride. In the team, everyone is eager for playing and works hard to show ability. I clearly feel the great spirit and desire of the team.”

Phượng who found Malaysia's back of the net in many matches believed that the upcoming game would be super important, considered almost an early final within Group F.

"We need to prepare carefully and deliver all the best for the highest result which, we believe, will open door for us to the next stage."

Defender Cao Pendant Quang Vinh could not wait to play his first game wearing the national jersey, after officially becoming a Vietnamese citizen in March.

"I was at the airport when (goalkeeper) Nguyễn Filip told me that I am called for the national team. I was like 'Wow, can I see the news!?' and I was very happy," said Vinh, whose Vietnamese mother was also proud and emotional when she heard the news.

“I am really excited to compete and train with my teammates. I think I will be fine. I can adapt quickly. I will do my best for the team.”

Young defender Phạm Lý Đức has been called up after some senior players failed to join the squad because of injuries.

"Wearing the national team jersey is a great honour, so I am always aware that I have to concentrate to perform well," said Đức who is practising with the U22 squad and will join the senior team later.

"I find the training programmes of the two teams are similar. Whether training with the national team or the U22 team, I am always determined and give my all."

Việt Nam Football Federation Vice President Trần Anh Tú and General Secretary Nguyễn Văn Phú have visited the team.

They said the upcoming match would be tough, as Malaysia will have a home advantage and have strengthened their squad with number of quality naturalised players.

Kim and his players will have one week to ready themselves for the match at the Bukit Jalil Stadium. With them currently leading the group, just one point from the game will help the visitors maintain their position. VNS