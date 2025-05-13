Ten new industrial projects start in Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu industrial zones

HÀ NỘI — Since the beginning of the year, ten new industrial projects, worth a combined investment value of over (US$167.5 million) have started operating in Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu's industrial zones (IZs), according to the provincial Management Board.

Notable projects include a carbon fibre and material factory by Hyosung Group, valued at $560 million, the BOE Vietnam Smart Terminal Factory, with an investment exceeding $277 million, the Pocari Factory, worth over $98 million and the Reiwa Pharmaceutical Factory, capitalised at $15.4 million.

These projects are expected to significantly boost the province's industrial output and contribute to its economic growth trajectory, according to the provincial authorities.

With the latest additions, the number of operational projects in the south eastern province’s IZs has risen to 482. The province’s industrial production value, excluding crude oil and gas, has reached more than VNĐ130.7 trillion, reflecting a 10.35 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024.

Provincial authorities expect 26 additional projects to come into operation by the end of this year.

Deputy Head of the Board, Lê Viết Phúc, said they would prioritise attracting new investment projects and advancing the licensing process for projects that are expected to receive investment policy decisions and investment registration certificates at the upcoming provincial investment promotion conference.

Additionally, the board was committed to closely monitoring and encouraging the progress of projects in the Phú Mỹ 3 Specialised IZ. Regular reports would be submitted to the Provincial People’s Committee and the board would take action to handle or propose solutions for slow-moving projects.

The board also planned to continue working with investors who had already secured investment registration certificates but had yet to begin their projects. Efforts would focus on addressing obstacles and providing support to ensure construction starts promptly and projects are operational as soon as possible.

Currently, Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu is home to 17 approved industrial zones, covering more than 9,023ha. The overall occupancy rate stands at 56.34 per cent. Of these, 13 zones are already in operation, with a higher occupancy rate of 69.42 per cent. — VNS