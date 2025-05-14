Businesses partnering with KOLs: a leading trend in digital marketing

HÀ NỘI — Businesses are increasingly harnessing the influence of Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) on e-commerce and social media platforms, a growing trend that helps them reach new customers, boost brand recognition and expand their market presence, experts have said.

The rise of KOLs has become a dominant force in digital marketing worldwide, and Việt Nam is no exception. As digital content creation rapidly evolves, KOLs are profoundly influencing how information, products and services are shaped.

According to REVU, a platform that connects brands with influencers, Việt Nam now boasts 1,132 influencers with over one million followers.

Additionally, the country has seen a surge in smaller influencers, with more than 32,000 having fewer than 100,000 followers. These impressive figures highlight that influencers are no longer merely supplementary in communication campaigns but have become an essential element of brand-building strategies.

According to Trần Văn Long, CEO of Think Pro JSC, traditional advertising no longer dominates the marketing landscape. A new generation of trendsetters is guiding consumer purchasing decisions with immense influence.

KOLs, with their dedicated follower bases and niche expertise - ranging from technology to beauty and cuisine - offer businesses a direct route to highly targeted audiences. Followers trust the opinions and recommendations of their favourite KOLs, making partnerships with them an effective way for businesses to engage the right customers.

"A single endorsement or review from KOLs can spark curiosity and drive consumer interest in a product or service. This is due to the deep trust that fans place in these personalities, which significantly influences their purchasing decisions," Long told giaoducthoidai.vn.

According to Long, businesses are increasingly shifting focus from traditional advertising to partnerships with KOLs for product promotions. This strategy is proving to be highly effective in shaping consumer behaviour.

Instead of running ads, businesses now prioritise collaborating with KOLs to introduce and link products to their audience, Long said, adding that KOLs are making a powerful contribution to influencing consumer choices.

Thượng Đình, a sports shoe brand once beloved by generations of Vietnamese students and workers, is a prime example of a powerful comeback fuelled by KOLs and influencers. After dominating the market for high-quality Vietnamese products, Thượng Đình lost its market share to foreign brands offering more modern and youthful designs in 2017, giaoducthoidai.vn reported.

However, 2023 marked a stunning revival for Thượng Đình, with its resurgence largely attributed to the influence of KOLs. The turning point came when rapper Trần Minh Hiếu (stage name Hieuthuhai) posted about the brand on his personal page, sparking widespread interest.

Riding on this wave, Thượng Đình strategically leveraged promotions by popular TikTokers, quickly gaining traction on social media. A simple search for "Thượng Đình shoes" on TikTok now reveals a slew of creative and engaging videos showcasing the brand. This clever use of influencer marketing not only revitalised the brand but also helped it reconnect with both old and new customers, proving the immense power of KOLs in reshaping consumer behaviour.

Experts say the partnership between businesses and KOLs is proving to be a mutually beneficial one. KOLs earn substantial income by promoting products and services, while businesses gain valuable exposure and credibility. The influence and popularity of KOLs help brands boost their reputation, attract customers and generate attention for their products.

When KOLs introduce a brand to their audience, potential customers are more likely to trust the product, especially if it aligns with their needs and expectations. This can lead to converting these potential customers into loyal buyers, ultimately driving sales and strengthening the brand's presence in the market.

However, experts warn that scandals involving these influencers can quickly become a media crisis for associated brands. When a KOL faces public backlash, they effectively become 'a time bomb', with the potential to serious reputational and financial harm to any business tied to their image.

According to media expert Lê Quốc Vinh, cooperating with KOLs can bring considerable risks - particularly due to what he calls the "dark side" of fame.

"A KOL may resonate strongly with one community because of their opinions, style, or personal values, but those same qualities can trigger backlash from others. When controversies arise, the brand associated with the KOL often becomes collateral damage," Vinh spoke to znews.vn. — VNS